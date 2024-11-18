BruceGlen’s LAFW Show Was A Technicolor Dream

Getty Images

Bruce and Glen Proctor, the brothers and designers behind BruceGlen took showgoers to church for their latest presentation. The Los Angeles Fashion Week show may have taken place on a Thursday afternoon but BruceGlen transformed a room at W Hollywood into Sunday service. Unveiling their newest collection, “Out of the Blue,” previously shown at New York Fashion Week the creative duo celebrate the blessings of life that come when you least expect it.

The concept of their Spring/Summer 2025 line came to them when they tuned into the synchronicities around them and took it as divine messaging. Following an appearance at Milan Fashion Week in February, a Parisian vacation brought Bruce and Glen Proctor to the Louvre where they couldn’t help but notice the color blue jump out at them at every turn. In a metaphorical sense, they sat to reflect on the blessings bestowed upon them, seemingly out of the blue, and that’s when it all clicked. “We knew that it was bigger than us,” Glen tells ESSENCE. “It was a concept that was first born in the heart of God, and then in us.”

Victor Pagan/Getty Images

Using the color blue as a storytelling anchor for this collection, they sought to incorporate their signature vibrant colorways, dynamic performance art, and a heartening message from the designers. In their own words, they shared that the message keys in on how the connection between fashion and faith can offer audiences a sartorial sermon.

The attendees awaited the show with glee, all dressed in their most festive BruceGlen attire. Sitting in the emerald green lounge, guests arranged themselves around the velvet cushions and settled in for what would be a multi-tiered performance.

The show commenced with a group of six people appearing from different angles, dressed in floor-length, long-sleeved, cobalt blue sequin gowns. Like a holy choir, they positioned themselves at the mouth of the spiral staircase and began humming and swaying in unison. Gospel singer Jekalyn Carr made her way down the spiral staircase in a short sequined dress paired with bright pink tights and began a soulful vocal performance. She engaged the audience in a call-and-response practice that had the room declare that it was their “winning season.” Aligned with the Baptist church’s musical tradition, the arrangement soon became a reciprocal experience.

Victor Pagan/Getty Images

Following this interactive performance came a whimsical show by Cirque du Soleil performers. Contortionists, a hula dancer, and a mischievous ringmaster enchanted the crowd and pulled them even further into BruceGlen’s dreamlike universe. A rendition of “Daydream” by Wallace Collection began to play on a loop, signifying the runway portion of the show.

Models descended from the staircase and around the audience in retro-inspired pieces. Voluminous blowouts, natural curls, thick pastel headbands, and chunky 60s-era jewelry complimented the kaleidoscopic collection of clothing. Two-piece suits constructed of cascading fabric, structured skirts, color-blocked sets, sequined gowns, and an assortment of clutches and handbags made their way across the room embellished with eye-catching prints including checkered, pop art, free-hand doodles, and collage-like graphics. The footwear provided by Madamette was a fitting touch; the pumps and sandals by the Brooklyn-based designer Quanasia Graham offered a touch of whimsy to each look.

When asked about the story behind the iconography they utilized Bruce and Glen point to a blueprint-inspired design, which incorporates some of their favorite items from childhood to now. The ensemble of technicolored attire spoke to the design duo’s interests and personalities while showcasing what fashion looks like when it is designed from a state of pure joy.

The joy that colors the BruceGlen universe is as infectious as it is stylish. Spirits were high during and after the presentation. Many attendees stayed to break bread with the brand founders and to celebrate the collection. This kinship formed with their supporters was evident in person, as so many artists, digital creators, and actors exchanged warm embraces with the co-founders in the hour following the show.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: A model walks the runway for the BruceGlen Fashion Show during Los Angeles Fashion Week at W Hollywood on November 14, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Victor Pagan/Getty Images)

As former ministers, the brothers are well aware of the unique position they sit in when presenting their designs. What sticks out most during my time with them is their ability to call out that most of what they do is for the sake of the community. Their level of sincerity is quite clear season after season. When this intentional environment was highlighted, Bruce was nearly moved to tears. On their willingness to further intentionality and continue building communal spaces, they explain that their primary goal is to present the church in a new way. “We still believe in what it can be, which is a place of community to cultivate your relationship with God,” they share. This is also a space that is devoid of limitations and exclusions, according to Bruce and Glen.

At one point in our conversation, they also touch on navigating faith and fashion simultaneously. The duo also points out that they have learned that while those two concepts may not always connect in the larger industry, they are steadfast in their practice to show up authentically, with love, and embrace people wherever they may be.

Both Bruce and Glen express that they appreciate Los Angeles Fashion Week due to the positive experience the N4XT Experiences team cultivates, as well as the opportunity to imagine fashion presentations in their own way. The designers believe LAFW feels more like a fashion festival than a collection of shows–they declare that it allows brands to execute activations that suit them best to connect with their community of consumers.

“We love the chance to present BruceGlen to the West Coast because we have so many supporters here but they don’t go to the other fashion weeks or aren’t involved in that way,” the duo both expresses.