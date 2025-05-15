Introducing BruceGlen’s “JoyOver,” A Makeover Series Rooted In Color, Community, And Radical Joy

BruceGlen

BruceGlen is bringing their radiant energy to a new format with JoyOver, an original makeover series now streaming on YouTube. Equal parts fashion, heart, and healing, the show follows deserving individuals as they undergo full transformations, styled head-to-toe in BruceGlen, glammed by The Doux, and uplifted by celebrity guests like Tabitha Brown, Jackie Aina, and Novi Brown. It’s joyful, emotional, and deeply rooted in community. Everything we’ve come to expect from the twin designers, now with a personal, powerful twist.

BruceGlen

But JoyOver isn’t just a makeover show, it’s a ministry in motion. “One of the most powerful moments came when a JoyOveree broke into tears. Not because of how they looked, but because they finally saw themselves,” BruceGlen shared. “That moment reminded us that this isn’t about clothes; it’s about identity, self-worth, and healing.” Through each transformation, the show offers a visual and emotional unveiling, reminding viewers what happens when people are styled and seen, with intention.

Naturally, color is at the core. “It’s our love language. It’s joyful, unapologetic, and alive just like the communities we come from and serve,” they said. From the bold looks to the emotional resonance, JoyOver is a celebration of being fully expressed and fully embraced. “To us, joy is resistance, restoration, and our birthright,” they added. And with JoyOver, BruceGlen isn’t just designing clothes, they’re designing spaces for people to come home to themselves.