Brooke DeVard Gets Ready For The Moment In H&M At Black Women In Hollywood

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At ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood, every detail matters from the conversations that shape culture to the way we choose to show up in the room. For Brooke DeVard, getting ready is more than a routine, it’s a ritual grounded in intention, confidence, and self-expression.

In an exclusive Get Ready With Me moment filmed inside the luxe lounge, Brooke prepares to record a live taping of her Naked Beauty podcast, offering a glimpse into the mindset behind the moment. Dressed in H&M, her look reflects an effortless balance of elevated style and accessibility, proving that fashion can be both aspirational and attainable.

As she moves through hair, makeup, and final touches, Brooke shares what it means to step into spaces like Black Women in Hollywood with purpose. Her approach is thoughtful yet relaxed, rooted in the belief that style is an extension of how you feel, not just how you look.

As a sponsor of ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood, H&M’s presence in this moment underscores its commitment to showing up authentically within culture supporting the stories, voices, and experiences that define it. Through Brooke’s lens, we see how fashion becomes part of a larger narrative: one of visibility, creativity, and power.

Because at ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood, getting ready isn’t just preparation, it’s transformation.

Discover style inspiration for every moment in the H&M Spring Occasion Edit.