British-Jamaican Designer Martine Rose Cancels Production Of Her Fall 2026 Line

Dave Benett/Getty Images for ELLE Style Awards 2023

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Martine Rose has cancelled the production of her Fall 2026 line due to unforeseen circumstances that are out of her control. This news comes with great sadness as only earlier this week independent Black-owned brand Hanifa announced it would be pausing production to address operational concerns.

Rose shared in a statement to WWD that she was “forced to make the unprecedented decision to cancel the season’s production orders. This is incredibly frustrating for myself and my team, especially following the successful sales season we’ve just had. However, these drastic measures are necessary to ensure my brand’s long-term success.”

Martine Rose is majority controlled by Tomorrow LTD., and speculators are becoming increasingly concerned with the parent company’s stability according to Snobette. They also hold major stakes in Coperni, which most recently abruptly cancelled their Paris Fashion Week presentation, a move founders attributed to a failing partnership with Tomorrow and a lack of sufficient resources for emerging brands. The ripple effect has raised broader questions about how young labels are supported amid mounting production costs and shifting retail landscapes.

As a Martine Rose fan, it pains me to see her having to cancel production. Known for her coveted trackies and distinct menswear flair, the designer has long redefined tailoring through a subversive, streetwise lens. A close confidant of Virgil Abloh and frequent collaborator of Nike, she continues to trailblaze her own path as a British-Jamaican creative knocking down barriers in fashion while cultivating a fiercely loyal global following. That said, myself, alongside many others, will be here to support whatever she does next.