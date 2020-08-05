21 Brands To Shop From For National Underwear Day
By Nandi Howard ·

Today is National Underwear Day and now more than ever before, you can never have too many pairs of panties. From boxer briefs to boy shorts, with now most of our day-to-day centered around our home, there is no shame in a cute undie set serving as your OOTD. Because let’s be honest, sometimes it’s ok to have one of those days.

No matter if you’re wearing an Agent Provocateur lingerie thong or a cheeky Proclaim sustainable brief, there is a size and shade range for you. Unlike previous years, the intimate market has expanded and conversation about size inclusivity has become a point that most underwear brands make note to include.

Do you ever really need any excuse to stock up on underwear? Shop from these 21 brands below and gift yourself the perfect treat for National Underwear Day.

01
Thirdlove Comfort Stretch High Brief
available at Thirdlove $12 Shop Now
02
Fruit Of The Loom Women's Breathable Seamless Bikinis
available at Fruit Of The Loom $13 Shop Now
03
Monique Morin Wild Cheeky Lingerie
available at Monique Morin $34 Shop Now
04
Cuup The Bikini
available at Cuup $18 Shop Now
05
Victoria's Secret Lace Cheekini Panty
available at Victoria's Secret $16.50 Shop Now
06
Romy Thong Journelle
available at Journelle $28 Shop Now
07
Skims Stretch Rib Brief
available at Skims $28 Shop Now
08
Savage x Fenty Leopard Lace High Leg Bikini with X Charm
available at Savage x Fenty $20 Shop Now
09
Proclaim Tencil Mid-Rise Brief
available at Proclaim $28 Shop Now
10
Knix Shortie Thigh Saver 4"
available at Knix $36 Shop Now
11
Me Undies Women's Cheeky Brief
available at Me Undies $18 Shop Now
12
Calvin Klein 2 Pack Thong
available at Calvin Klein $20 Shop Now
13
Fleur Du Mal Luxe Thong
available at Fleur Du Mal $54 Shop Now
14
Tom Ford Cotton Briefs
available at Tom Ford $50 Shop Now
15
Knickey Low-Rise Bikini
available at Knickey $13 Shop Now
16
Versace White Medusa Briefs
available at Versace $50 Shop Now
17
Girlfriend Copper Mid-Rise Thong
available at Girlfriend $14 Shop Now
18
Lasette Strapped In Thong Luxe
available at Lasette $75 Shop Now
19
Nubian Skin NS High-Waist Boy Short
available at Nubian Skin $35 Shop Now
20
Agent Provocateur Hinda Thong
available at Agent Provocateur $115 Shop Now
21
Organic Basics Invisible Cheeky Briefs 2-pack
available at Organic Basics $50 Shop Now
TOPICS: