Today is National Underwear Day and now more than ever before, you can never have too many pairs of panties. From boxer briefs to boy shorts, with now most of our day-to-day centered around our home, there is no shame in a cute undie set serving as your OOTD. Because let’s be honest, sometimes it’s ok to have one of those days.

No matter if you’re wearing an Agent Provocateur lingerie thong or a cheeky Proclaim sustainable brief, there is a size and shade range for you. Unlike previous years, the intimate market has expanded and conversation about size inclusivity has become a point that most underwear brands make note to include.

Do you ever really need any excuse to stock up on underwear? Shop from these 21 brands below and gift yourself the perfect treat for National Underwear Day.