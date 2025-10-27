ICYMI: Brandon Blackwood Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Olandria Stars In Ugg’s Latest Campaign, And More.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. Brandon Blackwood celebrates the brand’s 10th Anniversary. Next, Olandria teamed up with Ugg on the relaunch of their relaunch of their Classic Short Fluff Momma boots.

Miu Miu served as the official partner of the Art Basel Paris Public Program 2025, presenting a new project, 30 Blizzards, by artist Helen Marten.

Next, The National Football League (NFL) and lululemon have unveiled an elevated apparel collection for fans of all 32 NFL teams.

Finally, 3.1 Phillip Lim proudly unveils the Luna Bag, the brand’s first major handbag launch since ID in 2023.

Keep scrolling to know the fashion happenings of the week.

Brandon Blackwood Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Brandon Blackwood is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, marking a decade of bold, statement-making handbags and accessories. Since its founding, the brand has become known for combining modern design with inclusivity and cultural storytelling.

Over the past ten years, Brandon Blackwood has grown into a global name, celebrated for its iconic silhouettes and commitment to representation, creativity, and community. This milestone honors both the brand’s journey and its loyal following worldwide.

Brandon Blackwood teamed up with ’47 to release a Yankees hat to commemerate the anniversary.

Olandria Stars In Ugg’s Newest Campaign

Ugg teamed up with Olandria to relaunch their Classic Short Fluff Momma boots, drawing inspiration from the brand’s iconic 1999 campaign with a fresh, modern twist. The Love Island breakout star struck a bold scorpion-style pose, beaming as she modeled knee-high socks, briefs, and a cropped puffer jacket.

The Ugg Classic Shorty Fluff Momma is now available for $360 at Ugg.com and in UGG stores nationwide.

Miu Miu Presented 30 Blizzards By Helen Marten During Art Basel

Miu Miu served as the official partner of the Art Basel Paris Public Program 2025, presenting a new project, 30 Blizzards, by artist Helen Marten. Reflecting Miuccia Prada’s ongoing engagement with stories of femininity and women’s lives, the project expanded Marten’s practice—spanning sculpture, painting, drawing, video, and writing—to include performance for the first time. The work explored the interplay between distinct mediums, structuring the exhibition around five sculptures paired with five newly conceived videos, each referencing moments in life such as childhood, community, sexuality, interiority, and loss.

NFL And Lululemon Collaborate On Fan Gear

The National Football League (NFL) and lululemon have unveiled an elevated apparel collection for fans of all 32 NFL teams—marking lululemon’s first-ever officially licensed partnership with the league. The lineup features iconic lululemon styles across men’s and women’s apparel and accessories, each showcasing signature team marks. In collaboration with Fanatics, the collection aims to redefine modern fan gear through elevated design and everyday comfort.

To celebrate the launch, NFL Legends Joe Montana, Nick Foles, Ryan Clark, and Emmanuel Acho star in the “Welcome to the Fam Club” campaign, which highlights the families behind the athletes and the deep sense of community that unites fans. The partnership bridges sport, fashion, and fandom, reflecting shared values of culture, connection, and innovation between lululemon and the NFL.

The collection is available now at NFLShop.com and Fanatics.com, with prices ranging from $48 to $168.

3.1 Phillip Lim Introduces The Luna Bag

3.1 Phillip Lim proudly unveils the Luna Bag, the brand’s first major handbag launch since ID in 2023. Originally shaped by hand with silk neck scarves, this sculptural piece was designed by Head of Accessories, Hye Min, and marks the first handbag introduced under the creative direction of Michelle Rhee.

Rooted in the brand’s belief that creativity is a dialogue between past and present, the Luna Bag embodies the idea that nothing is ever truly lost or disposable. Each fold and curve reflects deliberate artistry, echoing the delicate pleats of paper or dough shaped by hand. “Luna is a study in quiet precision, where softness meets structure and utility becomes art,” says Hye Min.

The Luna Bag is now at 3.1 Phillip Lim boutiques worldwide, 31philliplim.com, and select retail partners for $595.