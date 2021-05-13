The Bottega Veneta Stretch Mesh-Panel Sandals Are Already Poised To Be The Shoe Of The Summer

Instagram: Rihanna, Nicki Minaj & Jordyn Woods

2021 fashion trends have been nothing short of versatile and nostalgic, with fashion lovers channeling trends, patterns, and accessories from ’70s fashion. While trends for the spring have widely consisted of corsets, plaid prints, and tie dye, summer trends are hitting a different note, and according to social media, stylish mesh heels are up next. Earlier this week, after photos of both Rihanna and Nicki Minaj went viral on several platforms, fashion lovers everywhere took notice of their matching shoes—a lace-up mesh-patterned heel crafted in both a bright yellow and off-white hue. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

After the photos of the stars styling the trendy heels continued to circulate the interwebs, fans flocked to fast-fashion sites like Shein on the hunt for a similar look—declaring mesh heels the shoe of the summer. In a viral tweet, Rihanna’s former stylist, Farren Jean Andrea (@FUCCI) tweeted, “guess we know what the shoe of the summer is” with photos of Rihanna and Nicki side-by-side. For the Bad Gal, she partnered her white selection with a corresponding custom crochet dress crafted by independent designer Sha Sweets—finished with stylized cornrows. On the other hand, Minaj paired her yellow pair with a Charlotte Knowles tube dress and oversized Rick Owens shades, toting a sequined Chanel Mini Flap Bag at her side. Jordyn Woods also posted herself wearing the same white mesh heels earlier this week, complementing a flowy, white summer dress from House of CB and a Hermès Birkin handbag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) Loading the player...

The Bottega Veneta heels, which retail to $930 on Farfetch.com and SaksFifthAvenue.com, and come in four different colors, can be styled with practically anything. It’s yet another testament to the popularity of “New Bottega,” the nickname for the brand under the creative direction of Daniel Lee since 2019. From the time of his appointment, the already revered luxury house has reached even larger heights, finding its way in the hands and closets of more celebrities, influencers, and fashion aficionados than ever before.

As summer approaches and you look for new items to revamp your wardrobe, it goes without saying that mesh print should be top priority for what you should add to your shopping cart. And if you can’t afford to spend your entire paycheck on the real thing, that’s okay —Shein has packed its site with some square-toed dupes that are under $30 and come in multiple colors. Whether you’re on summer vacation, going to dinner, doing a little shopping, or just enjoying your time “outside” pairing your fit with these mesh heels is guaranteed to elevate your entire look!