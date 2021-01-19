Photo of Lauren Harwell Godfrey

Yesterday, Blue Nile launched a limited edition collection titled Ten/Ten, featuring 10 different designs of diamond rings. Created by a diverse all-female roster of independent jewelry designers, this partnership includes work from Pamela Love, WWAKE and Harwell Godfrey. Each curator was tasked with reinterpreting the classic symbol of love and commitment for a new audience.

“I’m honored to be part of this capsule collection for so many reasons, first and foremost because of the inspiring mission supporting the diamond industry of Botswana, but also to be part of a dynamic collective of incredibly talented female designers.” Lauren Harwell Godfrey from Harwell Godfrey tells ESSENCE. The jewelry label based out of San Francisco Bay Area in California handcrafts 18k gold selects including gemstones, inlay and enamel designed with a healing energy in mind.

This Ten/Ten initiative first kicked off in the midst of the pandemic last year and was created to amplify the voices of these designers as well as promote diamonds from Botswana, a country whose economy relies largely on diamond revenues. “The unexpected details in my design, [are] a mother of pearl halo and a gold bead band… little luxuries that I’m proud to be able to offer at an attainable price point,” the designer concludes

Ranging in price from $3,000-$4,500, the Ten/Ten collection is being sold exclusively at www.bluenile.com.