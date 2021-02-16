The emerging platform BlackTag, founded by creative powerhouses Akin Adebowale and Ousman Sahko have released its first project. Directed by the co-founders the film “Black Art is Black Money,” explores how Black culture has always been and continues to be a driver of mainstream culture, while acutely focusing on the ways Black artists have historically been robbed of the economic return for their work. “Understanding our power is very fulfilling for me,” Adebowale tells ESSENCE. “There power in placing a bet on your own people.”

“Black Art is Black Money” stars notable social and cultural influencers including individuals like Jalaiah Harmon, Sage Elsesser, and Parker Kit Hill. The project starts with a vulnerable conversation between the cast discussing the important cultural references where Black creativity spearheaded global trends. “I think the purpose of this film was to send a message to our audience who are looking to reach Black audiences,” Sahko includes. “The main message is that we are creating a platform that allows brands to contribute sustainably to Black culture. This is a space alternative Black artist and Black economic power must equate to Black creative power.”

Officially launching later this year, Blacktag is a new global interactive platform modernizing the way Black content is created and consumed. It its initial launch phase, Blacktag has raised almost $4M in crowdfunding.

To view the official film, “Black Art is Black Money,” watch at blacktag.com.