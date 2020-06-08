Black Queer Instagram Accounts You Should Be Following
Photo: Instagram/@museummammy
By Nandi Howard ·

If there is one thing we can learn from the queer community, it’s resilience. While June is a month dedicated to celebrate members in the LGBTQ+ movement, which includes Pride Month parades across the world, this year is a little bit different. From COVID-19 to police brutality, the past few months have been extremely challenging for minorities. So when you add the inclusion of a community who has historically been at a disadvantage, along with being Black, the support toward movements that are not their own truly demonstrates solidarity.

When it comes to learning about LGBTQ+ issues, Instagram serves as a great tool to help you find queer activists who are always enlightening their audience about their community. From model Aaron Philip to activist Kimberly Drew to Hollywood producer Janet Mock, your timeline should incorporate these LGBTQ+ members. From to-die-for looks to community activism to cheeky dancing dancing videos, these are the queer instagram accounts you should already be following.

01
Aaron Philip
@aaron___philip
Photo: Instagram/@aaron___philip
02
Rickey Thompson
@rickeythompson
Photo: Instagram/@rickeythompson
03
Ziggy Mack Johnson
@ziggymackjohnson
Photo: instagram/@ziggymackjohnson
04
Donte Colley
@donte.colley
Photo: Instagram/@donte.colley
05
Eddie Jarrel Jonesx
@eddiejareljonesx
Photo: Instagram/@eddiejareljonesx
06
Twiggy Pucci Garçon
@simplytwiggy
Photo: Instagram/@simplytwiggy
07
Kimberly Drew
@museummammy
Photo: Instagram/@museummammy
08
Raquel Willis
@raquel_willis
Photo: Instagram/@raquel_willis
09
Janet Mock
@janetmock
Photo: Instagram/@ janetmock
10
Zaya Wade
Photo: Instagram/@zayawade
11
Jari Jones
@iamjarijones
Photo: Instagram/@iamjarijones
12
Lena Waithe
@lenawaithe
Photo: Instagram/@lenawaithe
13
Amandla Stenberg
@amandlastenberg
Photo: Instagram/@amandlastenberg
14
Tokyo Stylez
@tokyostylez
Photo: Instagram/@tokyostylez
15
Angelica Ross
@angelicaross
Photo: Instagram/@angelicaross
