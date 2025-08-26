Black-Owned Streetwear Label Seventh Avenue Brand Is Next Up

Seventh Avenue Brand

The streetwear industry is often further enriched when founders determine their mission prior to pushing their pieces or drops to their customers. What strikes many of us time and time again is the lack of authenticity in the menswear and womenswear markets that cater to streetwear enthusiasts. However, there are quite a few labels that delve into territory that is experimental alongside messaging that feels worthy of praise. One such label includes Seventh Avenue Brand, which is based in New Orleans, Louisiana, one of the nation’s formative hotbeds of creativity. Initially launched in 2022 by Kerry Reddick, the brand is rooted in not just his values but also his heritage. The founder is a New Orleans native who has an unabashed approach towards showcasing where he’s from through clothing. “My streetwear brand officially launched in the first quarter of 2022 as an online store with global reach,” Kerry shared in an email.

The label began as a tribute to where he’s from, and the name honors New Orleans’ beloved 7th Ward. Reddick shares that the 7th Ward is “a neighborhood rich in culture, resilience, and history—a place where creativity and community thrive.” Seventh Avenue Brand holds a deeper significance than what appears on the surface. Reddick further expounds upon the label’s name and how intentional it is: “In the Bible, the seventh day represents completion, restoration, and purpose.” The brand name also serves as a reminder that our journeys are about striving toward something greater than ourselves, even in the face of challenges, according to Reddick. The messaging is clear in the brand’s plaid shirts with graphic statements and also on the cropped jorts emblazoned with “WAVES.” Further proof of Reddick’s dedication to cranking out lively designs includes the tees that are available in varying colors, such as a bold green hue, cream, and more.

“The water wave in our logo symbolizes motion—not just in life, but in the energy we pour into every project. It reflects the idea that progress isn’t static; it’s about pushing forward, staying fluid, and creating momentum in everything we do,” the founder adds. Similar to the waves of the Mississippi River that flow through New Orleans, Reddick explains that the brand is about movement, adaptability, and unwavering drive.

He adds that in a strategic move, he decided to partner with a longtime friend, Percy Crockett, to open their first flagship store in January of this year, located at 1000 N Broad Street in New Orleans. “We continue to operate our online platforms, blending digital accessibility with a physical presence,” Reddick adds. Their inclusion at this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture within the SOKO MKT speaks to the brand’s cultural relevance.

“At its core, Seventh Avenue is a story of resilience,” Kerry notes. Seventh Avenue Brand is notably for those who carry their origins with pride, too. And those who find strength in their backgrounds while having a firm belief in building something meaningful, one wave or day at a time.

Below, we caught up with the founder behind Seventh Avenue Brand to learn more about the brand’s origin story, the significance behind the label’s name, and more.

ESSENCE: Can you break down the story behind your latest drop or collection?

With the football season kicking off, we knew it was the perfect time to release something that speaks directly to the soul of our city—and that’s how the “Saints Black & Gold Collection” was born. This drop isn’t just about repping a team—it’s about repping New Orleans. Black and gold aren’t just colors—they’re a symbol of unity, pride, and resilience in our city. From second lines to Sundays in the [Caesars Superdome], those colors bring us together like nothing else can. The collection was inspired by the energy of the season, the passion of the people, and the culture that runs deep in every block of the city. Whether you’re tailgating, watching the game with your people, or just repping NOLA every day—this drop lets you do it with style and purpose.

What about your background and intersects with the creation of your label Seventh Avenue Brand?

The name Seventh Ave reflects two key inspirations: the 7th Ward of New Orleans, where I grew up, and the biblical significance of the number 7, symbolizing completion and purpose.

Can you share what the reaction has been from your audience since the launch of the label?

Since launching Seventh Avenue and the WAVES Store, the response from the public, our community, and our amazing customers has been nothing short of inspiring. From day one, people have embraced the brand’s bold identity, unique style, and commitment to quality.

The community has shown us overwhelming support—rocking our drops, tagging us on social media, and helping spread the word with real pride. Customers have connected deeply with our vision—not just wearing the clothes, but living the lifestyle Seventh Avenue represents.

We’ve had a growing wave of positive feedback, repeat buyers, and even early sell-outs on some collections—proof that the culture we’re building is resonating. This reaction fuels everything we do. Seventh Avenue was never just about clothes—it’s about identity, expression, and elevation. And thanks to all of you, we’re just getting started.

For customers who are unfamiliar with your label, what would you like them to associate the products with?

We want new customers to associate Seventh Ave [and] Waves with a statement, not just a look, [and] a culture, not just a trend. [Plus] a standard, not just another drop.

Is there a key fashion era that the label is heavily inspired by? If so, what era?

Seventh Ave was born from the streets, sounds, and soul of New Orleans—but most importantly, from the powerful example set by the local creatives who paved the way.

We were deeply inspired and motivated by other hometown clothing brands that made something from nothing—brands like Emline (our biggest inspiration), Heem Adisa, Damage Control, Loyalty Club, Y-Culture, and so many others who helped shape the city’s fashion scene.

These brands showed us what was possible when you stay true to your vision, rep your roots, and hustle with intention. Seventh Ave is our way of continuing that legacy—adding our voice, our style, and our wave to the movement. This brand isn’t just about clothes — it’s about culture, community, and keeping the spirit of New Orleans creativity alive.

Regarding brands that take up space in the marketplace you’re now a part of, what do you feel makes Seventh Avenue Brand stand out?

In a market flooded with copy-paste designs and trends chasing hype, Seventh Ave cuts through the noise with intention, identity, and authenticity. We’re not here to just exist—we’re here to make waves. Our wave logo isn’t just a symbol—it’s a statement. It represents movement, growth, and disruption. We’re not static. We’re always evolving, pushing culture forward, and refusing to blend in.

What do you feel the label is offering, especially when we think about how saturated the streetwear market is?

Seventh Ave is designed for the doers, the dreamers, the outsiders, and anyone who’s tired of empty fashion with no soul. Our clothing is wearable confidence—made for people who lead, not follow.