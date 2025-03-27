Black-Owned Brands To Wear To Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour

Monrowe NYC

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter highlights the history of African American influence in the making of American Western culture, uplifting country music, cowboy life, and entrepreneurship in the Wild West. The album pays homage to Black country music artists in history, like DeFord Bailey and Linda Martell, while platforming contemporary artists, like Tiera Kennedy, Reyna Roberts, and Brittney Spencer. But fashion is also a major part of that story, as Western style has been historically influenced by Black creativity and innovation.

When my sisters and I locked in our tickets for the Cowboy Carter tour, I immediately started thinking about what to wear. After seeing a photo and learning the history of Mary Fields, also known as Stagecoach Mary, I was inspired to design an outfit that’s a modern interpretation of what she is wearing. Stagecoach Mary was one of the baddest women in history, and a trailblazer in her own right, as the first Black woman to hold a position as a mail carrier in this country. Because I always aim to spend my money with Black businesses, I began to search for brands that offered Western style jewelry, hats, and boots to accessorize the look.

Before Cowboy Carter entered the chat, these Black women created businesses that focused on showcasing elements of Western style. From cowboy hats and boots to classic and contemporary apparel, here’s where to shop for your Cowboy Carter concert outfit.

B.Stone Western Wear — Houston, TX

B.Stone Western Wear

Dymond Taylor launched B.Stone Western Wear, in 2022, dubbing the brand’s style as “Western wear with an urban flair.” B.Stone focuses mainly on cowboy hats, jackets, and custom, detailed sets.

“My partner at the time was a professional cowboy, and I would travel around the world with him while he was roping,” Dymond says. “I would go into these different stores, looking for outfits for the rodeos and events, and I didn’t see anything that I wanted to wear. Being from Houston, we have heavy Western culture, but I wasn’t seeing the representation. So, I started my brand because it represented what I was looking for.”

B.Stone places emphasis on special details, blending traditional Western elements, like fringe and chaps, with modern shapes and silhouettes. The brand’s ready-to-wear includes shirts, jackets, and accessories, but you can place a custom order on the website. If you’re wanting something special, but don’t have any specific ideas, B.Stone’s designer will guide you to help create something you love.

“When you have a platform, you have to use it well,” Dymond says. “Part of that is using it to share history. Everybody in the world needs to know about the history of Black people in the West. It’s our culture and our history. Cowboy Carter opened doors for brands like mine, and that helps us continue to tell that story.”

KIN Apparel

KIN Apparel’s line of satin-lined cowboy hats will keep your strands protected while rocking your Western style. The line drops April 1st, and will include white, black, and tan hats in two sizes: Average and XL. KIN Apparel also offers unisex, inclusive, comfortable joggers and satin-lined hoodies, in addition to other satin products like pillowcases and headbands.

Founder and CEO Philomena Kane played rugby in college. Being out in different kinds of weather, while using regular cotton hoodies, damaged her hair over time. One day, while on the rugby field, she was inspired to create a satin-lined hoodie for herself. The idea grew, and an appearance on Shark Tank in 2021 helped her take KIN Apparel to the next level.

Washington Ave

Lakeitha Washington started Washington Ave, also known as The Ave, in 2010. The Ave specializes in vintage one-of-a kind pieces and reworks, including apparel, jewelry, and belts. “My dad started my love for thrifting and vintage,” Lakeitha says. “He would always be in fly shoes and suits, Gucci and all kinds of other brands, and was very stylish.” Lakeitha began thrifting and creating outfits just for herself, and then, in 2014, she launched her business on Etsy. While living in Houston, she also began creating looks for fashion shows, which helped her grow.

Lakeitha has always had a love for high-quality denim, and being in Houston inspired her to lean more into Western styles. “It all started when I put out a rodeo collection a few years ago. Every year after that, I would roll things out during Houston rodeo season, starting around February. This year, I’m being even more intentional due to the concert, because I just connect with this album so much. I’ve dived into creating pieces specifically for the tour—I plan to do a look for each song. I want my Ave Girls to be able to go to the concert and look like nobody else there!”

Monrowe

Dani Evans is a model-turned-millner. Her grandfather was a jazz musician from the South, and he’s the inspiration behind her brand. The hats she creates are “the hats he would have worn. This is his aesthetic, channeled into crowns for the modern woman.”

Monrowe offers unisex, ready-to-wear hats that combine classic Western silhouettes with Jazz Era elements, all with a modern twist. From wool to veiled straw, rabbit to seagrass (sourced ethically from the ocean floor), the brand has a variety of unique shapes and high-quality materials to fit the style you’re going for.

Craftsmanship is key for Monrowe, and each piece is handcrafted in Brooklyn.

What’s a good Western look without cowboy boots? Genia Moses-Buck started MCD Boots & Things in 2022, and has a variety of boots for all ages, whether you’re looking for leather, cowhide, or suede. “People don’t realize how inspirational boots can really be,” she says. “Also, it’s something that you can pass down from generation to generation, not like a tennis shoe. Boots last you a lifetime, and if you need to, you can always restore them or take pieces from them to make into another boot. That’s the versatility that boots have.”

Selling boots has traditionally been a very male-dominated space, but Genia’s warmth, expertise, and ingenuity have helped her grow MCD Boots & Things. “I am very thankful for my community that has supported me on this journey. It’s amazing to see how people have embraced me; they even gave me the nickname “The Boot Lady!”

If you’re getting your first pair of cowboy boots, Genia has a few tips: Start with a square toe first, since those are more roomy. She also recommends a rubber sole to get your feet accustomed to Western boots, plus it gives you more comfort, support, and slip-resistance grip. Finally, don’t forget to buy a boot remover, as they can be difficult to take off on your own.

“Boots are, to me, a staple when it comes to the South. Whether it’s work boots or Western boots, that’s what people wear down here,” Genia says. “And that’s where country really comes from; the music, the boots, and the South.”

