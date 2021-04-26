Loading the player…
By Nandi Howard ·

Looks and accessories from Black designers were front and center for several honorees and attendees seen on the scene at The ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, which celebrated the phenomenal work of Zendaya, Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Erivo, Michaela Coel and Andra Day and many more.

Black Women In Hollywood
Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Cox who hosted the ceremony, wore a custom Lavie by Ck mermaid gown and later wowed viewers in designs from Samantha Black NYC and Balmain designed by Olivier Rousteing. Honoree Michaela Coel was a vision in a white off-the-shoulder puff sleeve top and matching bottoms by Daily Paper, while Andra Day sparkled in a gold gown by Aliette NYC.

Keep scrolling to see all of the looks designed or accessorized by Black designers below. For more of everything you missed at the 2021 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards, visit www.essencestudios.com.

The ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood are presented by Ford and sponsored by American Airlines, Coca-Cola and L’Oréal Paris.

01
Andra Day in Aliette NYC
Photo: Getty
02
Laverne Cox in Samantha Black NYC
Dress: Sammy B, Blazer: Romeo Hunte, Necklaces: Almasika, Rings: Khiry, Earrings: Demarson, Shoes: Stuart Weitzman
Photo: Instagram/@lavernecox
03
Caroline A. Wanga in Jabri Apparel
Photo: Getty
04
Michaela Coel in Daily Paper
05
Laverne Cox in Balmain (Designed by Olivier Rousteing)
Blazer dress: Balmain, Necklace: Machete, Rings: Khiry, Brooches: Bond Hardware and Lucia Pearl, Boots: Ruthie Davis
Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE
06
Tarana Burke in Accessories by Found Objects
Earrings: Found Objects
Photo: Getty
07
Laverne Cox in Lavie By Ck
Lavie by CK, Gold bracelets: Castlecliff, Earrings, Matteo New York, Rings: Almasika, Cuffs: German Kabirski, Earrings: Four Eyes Ceramic
Photo: Getty
08
Latraviette Smith-Wilson in Tru Face By Grace
Photo: Getty

