Looks and accessories from Black designers were front and center for several honorees and attendees seen on the scene at The ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, which celebrated the phenomenal work of Zendaya, Whoopi Goldberg, Cynthia Erivo, Michaela Coel and Andra Day and many more.

Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE

Cox who hosted the ceremony, wore a custom Lavie by Ck mermaid gown and later wowed viewers in designs from Samantha Black NYC and Balmain designed by Olivier Rousteing. Honoree Michaela Coel was a vision in a white off-the-shoulder puff sleeve top and matching bottoms by Daily Paper, while Andra Day sparkled in a gold gown by Aliette NYC.

Keep scrolling to see all of the looks designed or accessorized by Black designers below. For more of everything you missed at the 2021 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards, visit www.essencestudios.com.

The ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood are presented by Ford and sponsored by American Airlines, Coca-Cola and L’Oréal Paris.

01 Andra Day in Aliette NYC Photo: Getty 02 Laverne Cox in Samantha Black NYC Dress: Sammy B, Blazer: Romeo Hunte, Necklaces: Almasika, Rings: Khiry, Earrings: Demarson, Shoes: Stuart Weitzman Photo: Instagram/@lavernecox 03 Caroline A. Wanga in Jabri Apparel Photo: Getty 04 Michaela Coel in Daily Paper 05 Laverne Cox in Balmain (Designed by Olivier Rousteing) Blazer dress: Balmain, Necklace: Machete, Rings: Khiry, Brooches: Bond Hardware and Lucia Pearl, Boots: Ruthie Davis Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for ESSENCE 06 Tarana Burke in Accessories by Found Objects Earrings: Found Objects Photo: Getty 07 Laverne Cox in Lavie By Ck Lavie by CK, Gold bracelets: Castlecliff, Earrings, Matteo New York, Rings: Almasika, Cuffs: German Kabirski, Earrings: Four Eyes Ceramic Photo: Getty 08 Latraviette Smith-Wilson in Tru Face By Grace Photo: Getty