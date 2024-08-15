Black Designers Taking Over Knitwear

Diotima

If you take a peek into your mother’s closet and you see an original Gigi Hunter Collection piece, just know that she was a lauded designer in the 1980s and 1990s. The name Gigi Hunter may be unfamiliar to some but celebrities and fashion archivists alike know her work all too well, some even go as far as crowning her the originator of knitwear.

Her figure-hugging pieces ruled the 90s and early 2000s and could be found on the likes of Beyoncé, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mýa, Jasmine Guy, and many others. An additional highlight, Zendaya donning a custom dress by Hunter for a collector’s edition issue of ESSENCE in 2020, styled and commissioned by fashion extraordinaire Law Roach.

Hunter’s work is a masterclass in crochet techniques, creativity, and a deep understanding of how to make women feel beautiful in their own skin. For designers today Hunter is the blueprint as knitwear has come back into fashion.

Fashion is constantly shifting and evolving to keep up with the always-changing tastes of consumers. One of the best things about these constant shifts in the fashion industry is the joy we all get from discovering new trends or emerging designers. Knitwear is back, and we’re all obsessed, designers are manipulating fabrics to serve up breathtakingly wearable looks.

Pulling from a rich tapestry of heritage, creativity and personal experiences Black knitwear designers are weaving everything from skirts, tops, bikinis, and even bags. To put it simply they’re reminding us that knitwear doesn’t have to be a lumpy blue sweater, it can be sexy, edgy, and innovative.

Here are some of our favorite knitwear designers we’re loving right now.

Diotima

When Rachel Scott introduced the world to her brand Diotima, she showcased a side of Jamaica that many aren’t privy to, one where culture and craftsmanship collide. Scott is notably the winner of the 2023 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Emerging Designer Of The Year award and is also a 2023 LVMH Prize finalist. The brand is made up of elegant but sensual crochet pieces that are produced in Jamaica. Backless dresses, intricately crocheted skirts with varying levels of draping, and seductive tops are some of what you can expect from the brand. It’s a love letter to dancehall culture, the island, and its people in the form of knitwear.

Kai Collective

Kai Collective is a contemporary fashion brand founded by Fisayo Longe, a Nigerian designer. Known online by the girls as ‘Kai’, the brand has bold prints and vibrant colors. The brand’s signature piece, the Gaia Dress, features a unique mesh material with intricate patterns, symbolizing both strength and femininity. Kai Collective not only prioritizes aesthetic appeal but also emphasizes inclusivity and body positivity, offering a diverse range of sizes to cater to different body types.

Nia Thomas

With her eponymous knitwear brand, Nia Thomas is redefining sustainable luxury by blending elegance and artisanal craftsmanship. Keeping in line with sustainable standards Thomas painstakingly sources eco-friendly materials and partners with local artisans to create pieces that are as responsible as they are beautiful. Her designs are a sophisticated mixture of wool and beads to create luxurious textures. Sustainability is more than a buzzword and something designers are taking seriously with each passing season and Thomas’s designs are indicative of that.

Aisling Camps

Knitwear isn’t something you think of when Trinidad is mentioned but that’s exactly what Elise Pelletier the designer behind Aisling Camps is hoping to change. She is revolutionizing knitwear with her luxurious, artfully crafted pieces–she’s been doing so since 2013. With a background in engineering and fine arts, Pelletier brings a unique blend of technical precision and artistic flair to her brand. Her collections are known for their textures and sophisticated silhouettes, transforming knitwear into high-fashion statements. Aisling Camps’s designs cater to a woman who values elegance and contemporary style.

Krystal Paniagua

Krystal Paniagua is making waves in the fashion world with her avant-garde knitwear that celebrates boldness and individuality. Known for her experimental forms and bold color palettes, Krystal’s designs push the boundaries of what we know traditional knitwear to be. Each piece is a work of art, featuring innovative materials and techniques. Her creations are a sculptural testament to self-expression, perfect for anyone looking to make a statement.

Petit Kouraj

If you want to try out the crochet trend but aren’t ready to commit to an entire look, try an accessory, more specifically a handbag from Peit Kouraj. Founded by stylist Nasrin Jean-Baptiste, the brand is an homage to her island home of Haiti. Petit Kouraj in Haitian Creole means “little courage”, but we can assure you this is nothing little about Jean-Baptiste’s handcrafted and sophisticated fringe bags. Whether you’re an earthy boho girl, or just love a bit of whimsy, her fringed bags will add an extra flair to any look because they were designed to move as you wear them.

Kai Collective, Diotima, Petit Kouraj, Nia Thomas, Aisling Camps, and Krystal Paniagua are shaking things up with their incredible knitwear designs. Their pieces aren’t just about looking good—they’re about celebrating culture, identity, and the art of craftsmanship. These Black designers are redefining knitwear and bringing a fresh, vibrant energy to the industry.