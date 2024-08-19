Black Designers On Why Summer Dresses Are Timeless

Courtesy Of Tia Adeola

In the blink of an eye, we’re already nearing the end of the summer. This signals an end to late nights where showing a plethora of skin is the norm. It also marks the last few weeks where it’s fitting to don light layers like a summer dress. The main reason we love a summer dress teeters between its versatility and how effortless many of them appear when worn with our favorite shoes and accessories. No matter what you have going on throughout the week, from errands to backyard cookouts, a summer dress will always be the best route to depend on for comfort without compromising style.

When I think of summer-friendly pieces Nia Thomas, Tia Adeola, and Krystal A. Phillips immediately came to mind. They’ve built names for themselves with their beloved eponymous brands. Due to their customers, each of these designers have a summery air about them regarding their designs. Open-knit, sheer, and ruffled fabrications come alive in the warm weather, especially when combined with the expertise and unique backgrounds of these creators. When wearing these brands it feels as if you’re embodying summer itself with more skin shown, accentuating your curves all while creating a sense of subtle yet confident sensuality.

Timelessness is what keeps the core customer of each loyal to these brands. There is also an effortlessness that cannot be easily replicated, which is how both designers have built the crux of their design work. Rather than duplicate what’s trending Nia and Tia utilize what they love the most to create a piece that stands the test of time.

For Adeola, her signature ruffles inspired by the Renaissance era took hold of her designs throughout while Thomas’s open-crochet pieces have gained momentum as well. Phillips’ tastes bleed into KAPHILL which offers bold options for workwear and beyond the office. Dramatic fringes, satin finishes, and cutouts are a few design codes Phillips serves up.

Tia Adeola

“I personally love a crochet summer dress for the summertime, because the open weave allows breezes to come in and cool me down,” Thomas shared. “[My garments are] usually made [with] plant-based fibers like cotton or linen so it’s breathable as well,” Thomas adds. Her design codes often feature small accessories to elevate such open-crochet pieces like beads or shimmering additions to wear on the beach, at the pool, or just because.

Adeola’s ruffled “It” Girl summer dress that made its debut in her Fall/Winter 2022 runway collection went viral for its ability to fit every body type, which is what made it timeless in her eyes. Inclusivity as a standard and not a trend withstands any era. It’s not just her favorite dress because of the impeccable design and work ethic it took to get it to fit each body shape. In her eyes, the inclusion of her signature ruffles subtly at the neck and also on the sleeves offers a cheeky yet elegant effect.

“My backless net dress is made of 100% net, and it has my signature ruffle trims going around the neckline, the sleeves, and the open back. The reason why it’s my favorite dress is because it’s sexy, but more importantly, it fits every woman’s body type,” Adeola explained.

Adeola also expressed that customers have emailed her declaring their affinity for this item. The entrepreneur adds that quite a few of them even emphasized how complementary the design is to all body types. This honest anecdote signifies her ability to create pieces that tackle body diversity and inclusivity.

Kaphill’s design codes in regard to summer consider the active body. The designer envisions what the KAPHILL customer is doing during her summer adventures, and imagines how she’d want to feel. “That usually involves fun, statement colors, and bold shapes,” according to Phillips.

Kaphill

Ease and versatility are at the intersection of her design process. Her Avignon dress, for instance, encapsulates all three of those pillars. Phillips advocates for the statement summer dress as a timeless piece because it evokes nostalgic feelings from special moments.

“Any dress that makes you feel good, makes you want to wear it over and over again–that’s what makes it a classic in my eyes,” Phillips mused.