The Black Designers You Need To Know Showing At NYFW Fall/Winter 2026

It’s the top of the new year and, before you know it, fashion week will be upon us. The preliminary CFDA New York Fashion Week calendar just dropped, and it’s safe to say we’re excited to support our favorite Black designers.
From Wednesday, February 11, through Monday, February 16, the city will be moving nonstop. Think: runways, presentations, street style sightings, and the kind of energy only New York can handle. Coach is setting things off on February 11, while Pipenco gives us the very last look.
And as always, Black designers are anchoring the season with vision, influence, and unmistakable style. From the household names who redefine modern glamour to the innovators shaping fashion’s future, this NYFW lineup is stacked. Sergio Hudson, LaQuan Smith, Diotima, and Frederick Anderson are back in formation—ready to prove once again that they dictate the moment, not follow it. And Advisry is back on schedule, hitting February 15 with a fresh wave of streetwear-meets-art energy.
Below, meet the Black designers taking up space on the official NYFW calendar. Believe us—these are the shows everyone will be talking about.
Frederick Anderson
Known to deliver a refined kind of luxury that feels sensual, sophisticated, and deeply textured, Frederick Anderson is kicking things off with his signature lacework, sculpted knits, and fluid silhouettes. Anderson designs for women who show up in every room as they belong—those who understand that glamour is a lifestyle, not a special occasion.
Public School
Public School is returning to the calendar. Led by Maxwell Osborne, the label has always captured the essence of the city—streetwear ease sharpened by thoughtful tailoring and unexpected layers. Each collection reads like a love letter to New York’s style tribes: the creatives, the commuters, and everyone who treats the sidewalk like a runway without ever trying too hard.
Sergio Hudson
Known for razor-tailored silhouettes, saturated colorways, and a take-no-prisoners attitude, Sergio Hudson’s clothes sharpen the wearer and announce the moment. The fashion designer is back to remind us why power dressing will always be part of fashion’s DNA. Hudson’s work resonates with women who know exactly who they are—because he designs clothing that speaks before you do.
LaQuan Smith
If spectacle had a patron saint, it would be LaQuan Smith. His runway is where sex appeal meets craftsmanship, offering curve-clinging silhouettes, glossy finishes, and pieces built for high heat and glamour. Expect the gowns to feature high slits and moments of mesh and leather. These are the kind of looks destined for celebrity closets before the show even ends.
Diotima
Rachel Scott’s Diotima is a breathtaking study in heritage, technique, and storytelling. The brand’s hand-woven crochet, meticulous beading, and artful asymmetry feel both sacred and futuristic. Each collection transforms Caribbean craft into luxury, ready for the world stage.
Nardos
Nardos turns runways into storytelling—and gowns into declarations. With sweeping silhouettes, couture-grade detailing, and a love of drama, her pieces are designed for women stepping into their spotlight. Her presence at NYFW affirms what we already know—Black designers excel in the realms of fantasy and experience.
Aisling Camps
Aisling Camps is redefining knitwear. The Trinidadian-born designer merges technical mastery with sculptural play—creating pieces that drape, reveal, and transform like poetry. Camps remind us that innovation doesn’t need volume or theatrics; it can exist quietly in the seams, the cutouts, and the intentionality of form.
Advisry
This brand is a future-forward remix of American fashion through a distinctly youthful lens. Created by Keith Herron, the label draws from nostalgia, art, film, and the digital lexicon of now. Every collection feels like an invitation—step into the world, join the community, and wear your identity proudly.