The Black Designers You Need To Know Showing At NYFW Fall/Winter 2026

It’s the top of the new year and, before you know it, fashion week will be upon us. The preliminary CFDA New York Fashion Week calendar just dropped, and it’s safe to say we’re excited to support our favorite Black designers.

From Wednesday, February 11, through Monday, February 16, the city will be moving nonstop. Think: runways, presentations, street style sightings, and the kind of energy only New York can handle. Coach is setting things off on February 11, while Pipenco gives us the very last look.

And as always, Black designers are anchoring the season with vision, influence, and unmistakable style. From the household names who redefine modern glamour to the innovators shaping fashion’s future, this NYFW lineup is stacked. Sergio Hudson, LaQuan Smith, Diotima, and Frederick Anderson are back in formation—ready to prove once again that they dictate the moment, not follow it. And Advisry is back on schedule, hitting February 15 with a fresh wave of streetwear-meets-art energy.

Below, meet the Black designers taking up space on the official NYFW calendar. Believe us—these are the shows everyone will be talking about.

Frederick Anderson

Known to deliver a refined kind of luxury that feels sensual, sophisticated, and deeply textured, Frederick Anderson is kicking things off with his signature lacework, sculpted knits, and fluid silhouettes. Anderson designs for women who show up in every room as they belong—those who understand that glamour is a lifestyle, not a special occasion.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 16: Fashion designer Frederick Anderson walks the runway for the Frederick Anderson Spring/Summer 2026 Collection Runway Show on September 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Victor Pagan/Getty Images)

Public School

Public School is returning to the calendar. Led by Maxwell Osborne, the label has always captured the essence of the city—streetwear ease sharpened by thoughtful tailoring and unexpected layers. Each collection reads like a love letter to New York’s style tribes: the creatives, the commuters, and everyone who treats the sidewalk like a runway without ever trying too hard.



DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – NOVEMBER 09: Designers Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne walk the runway at the Public School show at Dubai Design District on November 9, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Cedric Ribeiro/Getty Images)

Sergio Hudson

Known for razor-tailored silhouettes, saturated colorways, and a take-no-prisoners attitude, Sergio Hudson’s clothes sharpen the wearer and announce the moment. The fashion designer is back to remind us why power dressing will always be part of fashion’s DNA. Hudson’s work resonates with women who know exactly who they are—because he designs clothing that speaks before you do.

NEW YORK, USA – FEBRUARY 07: A model walks the runway during the Sergio Hudson Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on February 7, 2025 in New York. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

LaQuan Smith

If spectacle had a patron saint, it would be LaQuan Smith. His runway is where sex appeal meets craftsmanship, offering curve-clinging silhouettes, glossy finishes, and pieces built for high heat and glamour. Expect the gowns to feature high slits and moments of mesh and leather. These are the kind of looks destined for celebrity closets before the show even ends.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: Laquan Smith walks the runway at the Laquan Smith fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Diotima

Rachel Scott’s Diotima is a breathtaking study in heritage, technique, and storytelling. The brand’s hand-woven crochet, meticulous beading, and artful asymmetry feel both sacred and futuristic. Each collection transforms Caribbean craft into luxury, ready for the world stage.

NEW YORK, USA – February 10 2025 (L-R) Models are seen posing at the Diotima presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2025. (Photo by Jonas Gustavsson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Nardos

Nardos turns runways into storytelling—and gowns into declarations. With sweeping silhouettes, couture-grade detailing, and a love of drama, her pieces are designed for women stepping into their spotlight. Her presence at NYFW affirms what we already know—Black designers excel in the realms of fantasy and experience.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 24: Designer Nardos Imam (C) walks the runway during the 7TH EDITION OF CATWALK FOR CHARITY, BENEFITING HAITIAN CHILDREN at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami on October 24, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

Aisling Camps

Aisling Camps is redefining knitwear. The Trinidadian-born designer merges technical mastery with sculptural play—creating pieces that drape, reveal, and transform like poetry. Camps remind us that innovation doesn’t need volume or theatrics; it can exist quietly in the seams, the cutouts, and the intentionality of form.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Aisling Camps attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2023 at Goya Studios on March 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.)

Advisry

This brand is a future-forward remix of American fashion through a distinctly youthful lens. Created by Keith Herron, the label draws from nostalgia, art, film, and the digital lexicon of now. Every collection feels like an invitation—step into the world, join the community, and wear your identity proudly.