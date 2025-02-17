Every Black Designer Showing & Presenting At London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025

Getty Images

London Fashion Week is swiftly approaching now that New York Fashion Week has officially wrapped. What’s most exciting about this season is the level of detail that goes into highlighting emerging brands. Many of these houses are on the official calendar which will allow them a chance to showcase their latest designs. By incorporating lesser-known brands, the official calendar is leaning towards platforming emerging talent amongst household names. The kick-off begins on Thursday, February 20, and runs through Monday, February 25th.

One of the first presentations that will begin LFW is Harris Reed’s show which is sure to be a momentous occasion. Additional presentations are en route from Erdem to Burberry to Sinead Gorey. Exciting creations are also on the horizon from Karoline Vitto and Emilia Wickstead. We’re highly anticipating the show that Tolu Coker is gearing up to present. The British-Nigerian designer is a favorite of ours, her works are highly indicative of her roots, and also her ongoing dedication to community and deadstock materials.

Notably, the British Fashion Council’s NEWGEN initiative is continuing its ongoing support of key rising designers. This season, NEWGEN will support the following designers who will showcase designs on February 24: ANCUTA SARCA, Johanna Parv, Karoline Vitto, Kazna Askar, LUEDER, MASHA POPOVA, Paolo Carzana, and Pauline Dujancourt.

Below take a look at each of the Black designers that are on the official LFW calendar.



February 21: Abigail Ajobi

Founded in 2020, Abigail Ajobi’s namesake label is known by many as a luxury streetwear label. The mission behind the brand is to “highlight uncomfortable issues through its print-based designs that contribute towards social awareness,” according to a mission statement on London Fashion Week’s official website. The designer and director graduated in 2019 from UAL’s London College of Fashion, she previously studied at Central Saint Martins.

February 22: Jawara Alleyne

Hailing from Jamaica, Jawara Alleyne is a multidisciplinary artist, creative director, and educator. Alleyne is a 2020 graduate of the prestigious Central Saint Martins–in 2021, he launched his brand under the Fashion East initiative. His work is vibrant, colorful, and expressive speaking to his roots in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

February 23: Tolu Coker

The British-Nigerian designer and multidisciplinary artist is largely associated with the decadent designs she presents each season. Most of her creations build upon the ideals of community and emphasize the technical design process the designer has become known to showcase. Deadstock fabrics and upcycled materials are often utilized as a part of the design process.