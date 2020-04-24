The Best Dressed Black Creatives During Quarantine This Week

At this point, the days are blending together. Quarantine life has its ups and downs, but dressing up can make you feel that much better. And our favorite creatives on Instagram are keeping hope alive through fashion by brighting up our timelines with their lively looks.

Grocery store runs are the new runways and digital Zoom calls are becoming the new way to party. So wherever you’re going at least your closet can serve as a good companion during this time. This week, we caught a few of our faves dressing up in the comfort of their homes. Whether it was a chic dress or a cozy two-piece, there’s no rules to fashion during quarantine except you can where what you want.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. And there is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet. Check out these creatives who brought the best style this week.