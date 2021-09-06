Black Creatives In Fashion You Need To Know Now

Shateria Moragne-El is the founder and head designer of Frontrow, Inc., a ready-to-wear luxe brand that first came on the scene during Fashion Week 2012 and will relaunch this fall. | Photo credit: DomoShotMe

To be Black in fashion goes far beyond matching accent colors, playing with accessories or producing a fashion show. Our style leaders have birthed movements, launched trends and curated brands recognized by the biggest names in the industry. These Black disruptors are calling out tokenization, appropriation and stereotypes, and their innovation amplifies the culture in multidimensional avenues of style, beauty, entertainment and media. The emerging artists, designers and executives featured in our Black Creatives portfolio proudly center their heritage in the work they do, the brands they lead and the art they create. As they design a blueprint for our fashion future, make sure they’re on your radar.

01 Coco And Breezy @cocoandbreezy Praised for their eyewear game, twins Corianna and Brianna Dotson, 31—better known as Coco and Breezy—have taken the idea that ­“seeing is believing” to new terrain. They recently received a $500,000 commitment in seed money from the Black women–led venture capital firm Reign Ventures. Coco and Breezy began their careers as DJs, entrepreneurs and visual artists. “When Coco and Breezy Eyewear made the iconic three-lens sunglasses for Prince, it was life-changing,” Coco says. “Everyone knows our glasses now, even if they don’t yet know the brand.” Leighton Pope 02 Shateria Moragne-El @ishateria Shateria Moragne-El is the founder and head designer of Frontrow, Inc., a ready-to-wear luxe brand that first came on the scene during Fashion Week 2012 and will relaunch this fall. The Maryland-born artist launched her career as a personal stylist and consultant. She went on and founded her own clothing line alongside a nail lacquer brand. “As a Black creative, I hope I can inspire other ­individuals to be unapologetic, to go after what they want, and to continue to create the life they hope and dream for,” she says. “Being able to express yourself is the highest form of freedom, and fashion allows you to do just that. I love fashion because there are no rules. The creative [potential] is unlimited.” DomoShotMe 03 Kia Marie @TheNotoriousKia Self-proclaimed sneaker enthusiast Kia Marie, aka the Notorious Kia, is a go-to influencer for footwear and fashion for Black women. “My career gives a voice and a platform to those whose aesthetic is often commodiﬁed without recognition,” says the 35-year-old content creator. She struck social media gold with her Flo Jo Forever T-shirt, which paid homage to track and ﬁeld icon Florence Griffith Joyner. Josef Adamu 04 Sonique Saturday @SoniqueSaturdy “Don’t Quit Your Day Job” and “You Fake Like This Birkin” are just a couple of the famed quotes on Sonique Saturday’s bags. As the CEO and principal artist of Saturday House, Sonique, 32, has developed a perfect look for inﬂuencers on the go. “Consistency pays off, and creativity with strategy is a winning combination,” she says. “Being a Black creative has always been admirable, but now we’re demanding respect in industries that had previously shut us out.” Allen Daniel 05 Brandice Daniel @BrandiceDaniel Asked about the moment in her career that changed her life, Brandice Daniel responds, “Taking the ‘cliff jump’ to act on my idea for Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR), as a fashion outsider. We can often sit on an idea, but actually acting on it changes everything. I would not be where I am today if I hadn’t taken that leap of faith.” As the founder and CEO of HFR, Daniel created an all-inclusive platform for multicultural fashion designers back in 2017. She continues to connect the dots between BIPOC designers and major brands, organizations and campaigns. “We have been blessed to create our own table of access and capital for designers of color,” she says. “Now we can invite the fashion industry to join us in creating lasting change around the systematic challenges that have affected Black fashion designers for far too long.” 06 Devan Lynne Wallace @devanlynnewallace Her Instagram bio reads “don’t put yourself in a box”—and her career trajectory proves it. As the senior public relations manager of womenswear at Louis Vuitton, the Washington, D.C., native had no idea that a career path like hers was even possible. During her undergrad years, she changed majors several times before earning a bachelor of applied science in Fashion ­Merchandising Management from the Fashion Institute of Technology. “I love working in fashion because the industry is extremely dynamic, like it has a life of its own,” she says. “In my role at Louis Vuitton, [every day is different], and that keeps me engaged and excited for what lies ahead.” Not being born into wealth and being the only Black person or one of only a few people of color on a team, or even in a company as a whole, can set one apart in a corporate environment, she shares. This is especially true in the world of fashion. “Along the way, I realized that my differences are exactly what make my presence important,” she continues, “and embracing them instead of shrinking behind them has been a huge part of the success I’ve found in this space. It is a feeling of accomplishment to work alongside the amazing team at Louis Vuitton, where I have always felt valued and celebrated for being exactly who I am.” 07 Jyotisha Bridges @Jyotisha_ A trusted mentee of Law Roach, stylist to ­Zendaya, Jyotisha Bridges, 30, has made a mark all her own. “When I came to L.A., I didn’t have any contacts,” she says. “But by using myself as a canvas and proving my work ethic, I was able to train under some of the greatest stylists in the game.” The FIT alumna, who styled her mentor for HBO’s Legendary, now counts Javicia Leslie, the ﬁrst Black, queer ­Batwoman, as a client. John Jay Photography 08 Iesha Reed @Ieshar As former director of communications for Montblanc and Swarovski, Iesha Reed took her career by the reins. “I’ve expanded from personal publicity, beauty, fashion and philanthropy to luxury consumer-packaged goods,” says the 43-year-old founder of IR+IMCC, an integrative marketing and communications collective, with A-list clients like Estée Lauder and Condé Nast. Ron Hill 09 Brandon Blackwood @BrandonBlackwoodNYC This Brooklyn native did more than create a cute handbag—he started a movement with a message. Brandon Blackwood, 29, conceptualized the famed “End Systemic Racism” totes at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. Beginning with only 500 bags, he has now expanded to include bags made from more than 30 different materials and colors, with 15 distinctive styles. “The brand has shown that you can go against the rules and still be successful in the fashion industry,” he says. “Using social media and talking directly to my customers has allowed me to create a market and sell my creations in a way that wasn’t really done before. I think being a Black person in this position makes it that much better, because now other aspiring Black creatives know they can be themselves while still ﬁnding their own success.” Austin “Breeze” Quinn 10 Don C @ChicagoDonC Raised in Chicago, streetwear designer Don C , 44, is best known as a former executive at the G.O.O.D. Music label, but he’s a fashion phenom in his own right. Chosen as one of four Moët & Chandon’s “Greatness Under Pressure” video-campaign participants, along with NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, Don C has also collaborated with Nike, Air Jordan, Rémy Martin and American Express. “Being a Black creative in fashion, I’ve had to be resilient and give 100 percent [of myself] every day, always staying dedicated to my craft and ﬁnding ways to create greatness under pressure,” he says. “I haven’t done it all alone, though. The community around me has been a huge part of my journey to success, and I love celebrating that. There’s nothing better than popping a bottle of my favorite champagne, Moët, with my favorite people when I’m toasting an accomplishment.” As the founder of the sportswear line Just Don and co-owner (with Virgil Abloh) of the RSVP Gallery luxury apparel chain, Don C definitely has many good reasons to raise a glass. Moët & Chandon 11 Sydney Stinson Ferguson @SydStinson Sydney Stinson Ferguson is the vice president of marketing for Sunglass Hut North America. Prior to her current role, the Spelman College alumna was the vice president of marketing at Pandora® Jewelry, and had offered her talents in areas such as the fashion, teen, luxury and multicultural sectors. “After 20 years of building a mosaic of marketing experiences, a friend and former colleague took a chance on me and asked me to backﬁll a role on her team as the head of apparel marketing—despite no formal training,” Ferguson says of the pivotal moment that led to her position today. Ferguson continues to emphasize the importance of genuine networking relationships in the fashion and style industry, “My colleague said, ‘You are fashion—I know fashion. I need you to lead the team,’” she recalls. “My strong relationship with her, and her belief in me, positioned me to become a part of the world I love, and I am forever changed.” Michael Ferguson 12 Samira Ibrahim @SamiraAmalia Founder and president of Amalia Consulting, Samira Ibrahim is on a mission to expand creative relationships within the worlds of communications and marketing with fashion and style. From fashion marketing and social- inﬂuencer campaigns with Walt Disney to June Ambrose’s iconic 50th birthday blowout, Ibrahim’s agency is making space for underrepresented stories, voices and perspectives across the fashion industry. “My career has always been about pushing the envelope of creativity and commercialization while bridging the gap between fashion and other pop-culture industries like entertainment, music and tech,” says Ibrahim, 30. “With Amalia Consulting, I like to think that we are redeﬁning marketing strategy and collaboration.” Winter Coleman 13 Megan Carter @LAVNTG Stylist and designer Megan Carter has been making noise with a streetwear brand to watch. Carter, 28, who pulls inspiration from the aesthetic and grace of her mother and grandmother, appreciates fashion as an ever-evolving form of art. “Self-expression is how I am redeﬁning my career,” she says of her impact on the industry. “When I became more comfortable in my own skin and in expressing that confidence in my personal style, I was able to create new designs, knowing that if I embody this presence, others will embrace and adapt to the aesthetic I am showcasing.” Isaac CampbeLl 14 Salone Monet @SaloneMonet Salone Monet, 33, is revolutionizing the shoe game—and redeﬁning what the color “nude” means. Her Italian-made pumps are available in six shades to match women of every hue. “I approach style with a purpose,” says the designer. She also recently launched her “window tee,” with “Nude is not a color” printed diagonally and a rectangle cutout to show off each customer’s shade of nude. “There’s a focal point at my brand that surpasses trend and aims to uplift our community and identity,” Monet explains. “I am reclaiming our long-effaced place in the sector and, hopefully, the world.” Salone Monet