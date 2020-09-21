Billy Porter Wears Custom Ashi Studio To The 2020 Emmys

The 2020 Emmys broadcasted yesterday afternoon and although this year’s award show was completely virtual, there were quite a few fashion moments that deserved to hit the red carpet. While COVID-19 prevented celebrities from strutting in front of swarming paparazzi, that did not stop them from putting on their best couture moments and kicking off award season – the virtual way.

Entertainer Billy Porter was amongst guest who “showed up” to the Emmys and red carpet or not, Porter is no stranger to slaying an award show look. Yesterday, the “Pose” star teamed up with celebrity stylist and Beyonce’s former wardrobe curator Ty Hunter to create his ceremony get up.

Together, the pair tapped Ashi Studio to make a custom white suit with a draped shaw around the coat. To accompany the angelic moment, Porter sported a Rick Owen boot and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. “We got through this together and it’s was a historically unique award show we will never forget,” Porter wrote on Instagram.

Check out his full 2020 Emmys look below.