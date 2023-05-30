Beyoncé Wears A Custom Off-White Look For London Renaissance Tour Stop

Getty

Beyoncé’s tour looks have been the talk of the town, and for good reason. Mrs. Knowles-Carter is making history with her Renaissance tour performing in front of hundreds of thousands of people. I truly do not know how she does it every single time. She’s really the best performer of our lifetime, but that’s just my opinion. Recently, she’s been bringing out Blue Ivy to perform, dancing along to the choreography with an effortless and unbothered energy. I mean, who wouldn’t have that energy if their mom was Beyoncé? The Twitter jokes have been quite hilarious to read, referring to Blue Ivy’s tour debut as a summer job or her being her mother’s manager/creative director. Honestly, it’s probably both from seeing how incredible she is on stage.

Through costuming, this tour is granting a platform for designers from emerging to established to show off their talents in front of crowds of thousands. For the London stop of the tour, Bey and her wardrobe team debuted a few new outfits, including a custom blue Roksanda ensemble and a dazzling red Off-White look. Ib Kamara, Off-White’s Art and Image Director, known for his background in editorial styling and publishing, used this look, a bespoke red crystal-encrusted body suit, to tell a visual story. A story of sensuality, power, and limitless confidence. He was able to embody all the things Beyoncé is to us.

LONDON, ENGLAND – May 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Beyoncé performs onstage during the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 29, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

This collaboration marks the second time Beyoncé has worn Off-White for a major world tour, wearing a voluminous ombre gown from the brand’s spring/summer 19′ show for the final night of her On the Run II tour. The Off-White team’s sketch (below) for the encrusted look is so intricately detailed and on point with the tour’s energy of empowerment and carefree joy. You see, the boots she’s wearing were designed to be strapped in. She has suspender-like fabric all locked in to keep them up. The boots are made to fall in a stacked fashion to perfection. The movement in this look is quite gorgeous, watching Beyoncé dance in this piece is trance-like, you can’t look away as she sparkles with every move.

OFF-WHITE

On Instagram, Kamara posted the huge feat of dressing Beyoncé for her soon-to-be historic tour, saying, “Still screaming.” Yes, I, too, would scream at the top of my lungs in utter joy if I saw Beyoncé, the greatest performer alive, wear one of my designs too. Kamara’s career span is an impressive one to any other aspiring creatives. It’s just really cool and interesting to see someone shift gears in their career. That’s what happens when you work hard and trust in your capabilities. Let this huge moment be a lesson that anything you set your mind to is possible.

As the tour continues, we can’t wait to see what other fashion surprises Shiona Turni and the wardrobe team have in store.