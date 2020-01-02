Here’s The Custom Suit Beyonce Gifted Tiffany Haddish

It must be nice when you can get a gift from Beyonce. And comedian Tiffany Haddish is Queen Bey’s latest culprit.

From time to time celebrities are seen sporting the same look and just last month, Haddish released a comedy special on Netflix where she sported a multicolored Christian Siriano suit. The same suit in which Beyonce sported earlier this year. Haddish says that she complimented the “Formation” singers custom tux at Mrs. Tina Lawson’s birthday party and the next day, the suit was at her door. “Beyoncé is the epitome of women supporting other women,” Haddish exclaimed.

While Beyonce is usually quiet about anything other than music, it’s always a nice surprise to find out she is just as pleasant as we would hope. Haddish is a very lucky woman.

