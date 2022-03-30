Beyoncé Shines In A Sheer Gown At The “Gold Party” Following The Oscars

While many of us may simply wish to attend an Oscars After-Party, the chance to attend one hosted by Jay-Z and Beyoncé is undoubtedly on our wish list.

Queen Beyoncé, on the other hand, was kind enough to show us some after-party couture, and it was a dream come true. Take a look at this:

The Oscar nominee posed for the camera in a sheer silk tulle dress designed by Celia Kritharioti Couture, revealing it in signature Bey style, via a curated Instagram carousel dump. The embroidered floor-length gown precisely caressed every contour. Styled by longtime collaborater, Marni Senofonte, the look was completed with a Judith Leiber crystal purse, fishnet stockings, and Gianvito Rossi heels.

To add to the decadence of the overall look, she wore a reimagined archival Tiffany & Co. necklace, featuring over 175 karats of diamonds, giving “I rock diamonds on my neck, got diamonds on my records” to the max.

The Kritharioti gown follows her magnificent custom, yellow Valentino gown, which she wore to the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony.

Needless to say, Queen Bey was at the very top of the Best Dressed list!