Is Beyoncé’s Levi’s Collab Just Fashion Or A Peek Into Act III?

The latest Levi’s drop, courtesy of Beyoncé, has birthed a bounty of rumors surrounding ACT III. While “Cowboy Carter” took on a dynamic Western theme and emphasized studded cowboy boots and glitzy matching pieces, Levi’s and its latest campaign might’ve accidentally hinted at a forthcoming era for the global act: an era that dives headfirst into rock n’ roll.

As the final installment of the year-long Levi’s REIIMAGINE campaign, the brand unleashed “The Denim Cowboy” campaign film yesterday. Within it, Bey is wearing a crystalized ‘90s Shrunken Trucker and 501® Curve jeans. These two pieces are hero items from a new BEYONCÉ X Levi’s denim collection, made up of seven pieces, currently available exclusively at Beyoncé’s official site. The collection also marks the debut of the 501® Curve silhouette, which might go on to become a customer favorite.

Levi’s

Since details are never lacking when Bey works on a creative project, in the film, I couldn’t help but pick up on the timing 9:04 pm, alluding to “The Smoke.” One fan page, @BeyyGlobal, immediately clocked how this time corresponds with the track “SMOKE HOUR ☆ WILLIE NELSON.” The fan page also took it a step further and noted that lyrics in this song “Come on, baby, it’s time to rock, don’t let go, don’t let go,” might allude to Beyoncé’s upcoming rock era.

🚨GUYS 👀



The Smoke [Hour 9:04PM]



SMOKE HOUR, Cowboy Carter

'Come on, baby, it's time to rock' 🎸🔥 pic.twitter.com/XJwXYjH8va — Beyoncé Global ★ (@BeyyGlobal) August 4, 2025

This track call-out, paired with Bey arriving at the beginning of the film on horseback and exiting on a white and black motorcycle, potentially points to an era that could provide nods to artists like Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Personally, I’d love to see an homage to Sister Tharpe, it’s never too late for history lessons for those who are unaware of how the guitarist, singer, and performer built the crux of the genre rock n’ roll.

Article continues after video.

To me, “Cowboy Carter” had a momentous run that many of us will be able to look back on as one of the most innovative eras for any music act in the past decade. The upcoming ending of this era speaks to how influential Beyoncé is, too. Bey subverted genre limitations when she dropped this album; her Houston roots took center stage upon its launch in the U.S. The “Cowboy Carter” tour, which followed the sonically exploratory album, benefited Black businesses financially, and it was also a rallying cry for artists and creatives who are non-conformers.

I’ll be keeping my eyes and ears ready for what’s on the horizon. For now, you can head to Beyoncé’s official site to purchase pieces from the BEYONCÉ X Levi’s denim collection. On August 7, the collection will be available on levi.com and Levi’s stores. Pricing starts at $150.