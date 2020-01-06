Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Beyonce’s Golden Globes Look

If Beyonce is nominated for an award, there is no guarantee that she will come to the awards show because, well…she’s Beyonce.

However, yesterday evening the internet spazzed as the “Formation” singer graced the 77th Annual Golden Globes while of course, skipping the carpet. That didn’t stop everyone from swooning over her outfit from afar. The singer sported a form-fitting black gown with a gold V-cut and avant-garde sleeves to top off her look. While television clips would cut to her look while sitting next to her husband, it was only within seconds that those small moments would circulate on social media sending everyone in a frenzy.

The stars outfit details were a mystery yesterday evening but her stylist, Zerina Akers confirmed on an Instagram post this morning that Queen Bey sported a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown and custom Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings.

Once again, Queen Bey does no wrong.

01 Beyonce in Schiaparelli Haute Couture 02 Here's The Outfit Details On Beyonce's Golden Globes Look 03 Here's The Outfit Details On Beyonce's Golden Globes Look 04 Here's The Outfit Details On Beyonce's Golden Globes Look

Share :