Beyonce Drops Date For Second Ivy Park x Adidas Release

It looks like the holiday season is bringing cheer after all. This morning, Beyonce seemingly announced that the second Ivy Park x Adidas drop is near. In true Beyonce fashion, the singer dropped a subtle hint on her Instagram with little to no words sending fans in a frenzy.
The “Black Is King” performer posted a scenic photo that read “This Is My Park” with the caption, “DRIP 2 October 30.” The photo was shared on Ivy Park’s Instagram as well. This only promoted fans to assume one thing – a new collection is coming in 11 days. This follows a sold out first drop that was released at the top of this year.
While there is no other further updates, we are sure in the next few days a campaign will roll out detailing all the pieces to come in the next collection.
Fans are already freaking out on social media, check out some of their reactions below.