Beyonce Drops Date For Second Ivy Park x Adidas Release

It looks like the holiday season is bringing cheer after all. This morning, Beyonce seemingly announced that the second Ivy Park x Adidas drop is near. In true Beyonce fashion, the singer dropped a subtle hint on her Instagram with little to no words sending fans in a frenzy.

The “Black Is King” performer posted a scenic photo that read “This Is My Park” with the caption, “DRIP 2 October 30.” The photo was shared on Ivy Park’s Instagram as well. This only promoted fans to assume one thing – a new collection is coming in 11 days. This follows a sold out first drop that was released at the top of this year.

While there is no other further updates, we are sure in the next few days a campaign will roll out detailing all the pieces to come in the next collection.

Fans are already freaking out on social media, check out some of their reactions below.

Beyoncé announced new IVY PARK x ADIDAS and now I have Waiting Room flashback pic.twitter.com/pMw2nlZr3c — 💎 | Fan Account (@Its_Carta) October 19, 2020

beyoncé after playing everyone w/ making her Ivy Park announcement look like a single: pic.twitter.com/O3GqSEFzPf — 𝐜𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧 – 𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐞𝐫𝐚ˣ (@UNGODLYERA) October 19, 2020