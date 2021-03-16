Beyonce and Jay-Z shocked fans worldwide with their attendance at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards. Over the past year during the quarantine period, Beyonce has kept her appearances to a minimum and has instead relied heavily on her Instagram page to promote projects including her seasonal string of Ivy Park x aDidas athleisure wear drops and her “Black is King” album.



But Queen Bey broke her IG rhythmic to celebrate her historic night.

During the awards ceremony, the “Black Parade” performer sported a custom black Schiaparelli latex dress and paired the ensemble with matching black gloves and a coordinated mask. Taking home four awards, Mrs. Knowles-Carter became the most awarded female artist in Grammy history. And of course, that didn’t come without celebration. After the singer’s Schiaparelli moment, she later changed into a sequenced Burberry gown paired with a diamond bustier and matching face mask.

While Beyoncé is not the first to glam out the essential item, her red carpet stunt in an iced-out face mask did not go unnoticed. Covering her entire face, the mask provided a chic way to remain safe and follow the necessary protocols. The mandatory mask mandate didn’t stop any of the guests from sporting couture gowns and Avant-garde pieces, but it did shine a new light on how masks can now modernize a look – even on the red carpet.



With Beyonce leading the pack, we are sure to see more diamond face masks on the red carpet and beyond in the near future. Scroll down for a few close up shots of the dazzling look.