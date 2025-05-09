Every Brand Beyoncé Has Worn On The “Cowboy Carter” Tour So Far

The build-up for Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” Tour is perhaps one of the most anticipated concert series of the year. Due to the chokehold the global act has on her fans, we anticipate Bey to continue her reign. Who recalls the chatter online and IRL when the tickets dropped? We do. If anything, the 32-stop tour won’t just provide a moment for fans to dress up, it’ll also offer her moments to step into her fashion bag on the nation’s biggest stages.

For instance, many of us who work in fashion predicted that Western attire would trend all year long. And if you take one look at your Instagram feed you might see cowboy boots and the like being worn by those who aren’t just from the Deep South. Hats appropriate for rodeos are also trending hard right now, it’s downright compelling to take note of this embrace of Western-inspired ensembles.

Aside from this rise, we anticipated Beyoncé to hit stages in Los Angeles, New Jersey, and more in pieces that exemplify this era of her life and career. Especially since she has had a longstanding relationship with fashion. Many of her looks over the years have had personal touches–designers not limited to Loewe, Balmain, and Brandon Blackwood have been a part of her tours as of late.

Separately, for the “Cowboy Carter” Tour, Beyoncé is embracing intricately designed denim ensembles, compelling separates that speak to her roots in Houston, and also intricate pieces featuring sequins.

So far, she’s been spotted in looks by Loewe, Diesel, Burberry, LaPointe, and Moschino. Additional brands include Roberto Cavalli, DSquared2, and Mugler. Stylists include Shiona Turini, Ty Hunter, and Karen Langley, per Vogue.

One custom Loewe outfit featured a crystal-embellished cowboy bodysuit shirt paired with a red plaid skirt which was accentuated by a cowboy belt. Thigh-high cowboy boots by Onda topped off this moment.

For the “Cowboy Carter” Tour, Diesel, a brand of the moment delved into creating a memorable outfit: a jacket with a print throughout worn with a bodysuit. For effortless mobility, she also donned pant boots and matching gloves. A newspaper print was utilized throughout this look by Glenn Martens.

Not to be remiss was Burberry’s bodysuit in its infamous Check pattern. According to WWD, a Swarovski crystal-embellished suede fringing was also customized–and the global star donned crystal-embellished boots in Loch Green. A matching custom green Burberry Check bodysuit and green zip trousers with Swarovski crystal embellishments were worn by Blue Ivy.

