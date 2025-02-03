Beyoncé Attends The 2025 Grammys In Schiaparelli

Yesterday evening at the 2025 Grammy Awards, Beyoncé took home a few lauded monickers. Cowboy Carter’s nominations for Best Country Album and Album of the Year proved fruitful. These honors are distinct, especially AOTY, with this win, Beyoncé becomes the first Black woman to win this key award since Lauryn Hill did in 1999 with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

As the global artist hit the stage to accept her awards and also bestow an award upon her daughter, Blue Ivy, she donned a magnificent ensemble styled by Shiona Turini. Daniel Roseberry designed the golden number for Schiaparelli. The designer offered a take on custom attire that felt fitting and rightful for her splashy moment.

Beyoncé at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

The Schiaparelli creation combined Western wear and modernity in unique proportions. The modus operandi behind the gown was to exemplify Beyoncé’s regality. Western inclinations were prevalent, especially in the tiny floral details that were emblazoned throughout the number. Additional detailing included paisley patterns towards the bottom of the gown, which further alludes to the artist’s attachment to Cowboy Carter and the American West. The dress provided a moment to reflect on how fashion can be used as a means of self-expression too.

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter at the 67th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

As she stood on stage to accept one of her Grammys she shared: “I just feel very full and very honored. It’s been many, many years. I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, for all of the hard work,” the artist noted. “I want to dedicate this to Miss (Linda) Martell, and I’ll just hopefully keep pushing forward, opening doors,” she added.

What’s on the horizon for the musical titan? A tour. This weekend of the Grammy Awards Beyoncé surprise announced her next tour, the Cowboy Carter Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour. This was perhaps one of the most exciting announcements to hit the internet as of late.