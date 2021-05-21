The 6 Best Wireless Bras For All Sizes

Hot girl summer is calling and there’s no better way to have a good time than with a properly fitted bra. Seriously, bras are a make-or-break factor of any look. If they’re too tight it can cause you to spill out, or even give you skin issues like dermatitis, heat rash, and hives. And if it’s too big the bra might dimple or bulge, revealing lines and extra fabric under your top or dress. Either scenario is no good.
But have you tried wireless bras? They’re great for large and small breasts and most are so reasonably priced you’ll want one in every color. And I know what you’re thinking: wireless bras aren’t fun. But, news flash—wearing a wireless bra doesn’t have to be boring. Feel comfortable and sexy, and pair them with classic tops for a summer look that pops. Try these looks from brands that are all about comfort and innovation.
01
Pepper Ultraviolet Wirefree Scoop Bra
This brightly-colored wireless bra is so functional it can be worn on its own as a bralette, a sports bra for outdoor actives, or as a fun pop of color underneath a top.
02
Breathe Wireless Bra
Soft molded cups for a smooth shape and pillow-soft feel.
03
Floatley Cozy Bra
Floatley wireless bras are available in an array of pastels and they all feature fixed cups, buttery soft quick-dry fabric, and an ultra-thin band for extra stretch. We’re in love!
04
Skims Cotton Jersey Triangle Bralette
SKIMS flatters all bodies and skin tones and is this lightweight and breathable bra is available in sizes A-DDD.
05
Dinamit Jeans Seamless Padded Bandeau Tube Top Bra
A comfortable plus size bandeau bra is so hard to find. But once you see how comfortable the built-in wireless cups are, you’ll be sure to buy every color.
06
Playtex Ultimate Lift & Support Wireless Bra
The magic ring design in the cups help provide lift and side support. And that ride-up that happens in the back? Forget about it!
TOPICS: Black fashion