Let’s go down your Valentine’s Day checklist. Gifts? Check. Reservations or staycations booked? Check. The ultimate date night dress? Check. You’re in luck, then, if you’ve made it this far in planning, because all you’ve got left to find is the perfect pair of going-out shoes. Not to fret – Shopping for Valentine’s Day heels is no different than shopping for any other pair, and we’ve helped you narrow down your search.
Now that going out is a thing again, you’d be hard pressed to find a pair of heels that weren’t perfectly primed for a night on the dancefloor, or perched in a booth at a fine dining restaurant. You know the key elements – crystals, feathers, metallic finishes, uniquely shaped heels. Set your sights out for any of these and you’ll have found your Valentine’s Day shoe in a heartbeat. To make the process even easier for you, thought, (because the clocks a’tickin’), we’ve rounded up 15 of the best shoe styles to shop in honor of the special night ahead. Happy shopping.
01
House Of CB Scarlet Barely There Sandal
Oh, to spend the evening laced up in these.
02
Seuil Studios Xenon Heel
These will add an instant touch of fun to your outfit of the night.
03
Cult Of Coquette Aphrodite Pink Wrap Open Toe Heels
Wearing these, you may spend the night staring at your shoes instead of your date.
04
Schutz Luci Crocodile-Embossed Leather Sandal
Paired with a flirty dress, these heels were made for a romantic daytime outing.
05
Femme Luce Minimale
If Valentine’s Day calls for insanely sexy heels, consider the job done.
06
ASOS Nina Embellished Strappy Tie Leg Heeled Sandals
For a pair of heels that will more than do the job, no matter what color dress you end up with.
07
Jeffrey Campbell Saints Sandal
Let this sandal make a statement all on its own by pairing it with a simple slip dress.
08
Nina Dalva Sandal
These heels need no introduction.
09
ASOS Nasia Heeled Mules
This heel style makes it easy to wear these shoes for hours – the key to any successful night out.
10
AM:PM Melinda Sandal
Not up for sacrificing comfort for the night? No problem.
11
Zara High Heeled Vinyl Sandals
With a PVC upper, and a transparent acrylic heel, the quintessential pink shoe for V-Day just got exponentially more interesting.
12
Steve Madden Karina Sandal
Wear these on your dinner date, then turn right around and style them with jeans the day after.
13
Zara High Heeled Fabric Shoes
Pair these with a black tweed mini dress, and just like that, you’ve got a red carpet-ready ensemble.
14
Naked Wolfe Jenaa Sandals
As unconventional as these may be for Valentine’s Day, that’s the fun in them.
15
Billini Simi Sandal
Sometimes you can’t take the all-black wardrobe out of the girl, even on Valentine’s Day.
TOPICS: shoes