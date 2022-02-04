Let’s go down your Valentine’s Day checklist. Gifts? Check. Reservations or staycations booked? Check. The ultimate date night dress? Check. You’re in luck, then, if you’ve made it this far in planning, because all you’ve got left to find is the perfect pair of going-out shoes. Not to fret – Shopping for Valentine’s Day heels is no different than shopping for any other pair, and we’ve helped you narrow down your search.

Now that going out is a thing again, you’d be hard pressed to find a pair of heels that weren’t perfectly primed for a night on the dancefloor, or perched in a booth at a fine dining restaurant. You know the key elements – crystals, feathers, metallic finishes, uniquely shaped heels. Set your sights out for any of these and you’ll have found your Valentine’s Day shoe in a heartbeat. To make the process even easier for you, thought, (because the clocks a’tickin’), we’ve rounded up 15 of the best shoe styles to shop in honor of the special night ahead. Happy shopping.