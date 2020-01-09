Keep It Cute & Warm With These Chic Sweater Dresses

When the wind is howling outside and the windchill makes you feel like your fingers may indeed fall off, the last thing you’re thinking about is your outfit.
All that really matters is covering every square inch of your body and protecting as much as you can from that hawk.
We’re here to offer up a win-win solution — sweater dresses. With a long pair of boots, a good sweater dress can keep you looking right while also making sure you don’t freeze.
From super chunky options to super svelte, we’re rounding up some gorgeous sweaters dresses that’ll keep you on your game this season.
Shop below!
01
Long Sleeve Casual V-Neck Sweater Midi Dress
02
Puff Sleeve Dress
03
Colorblock Sweater Dress
04
Knit Long Dress
05
Ribbed Jersey Dress
06
Jax Metallic Thread Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
07
Flounce Hem Sweatshirt Dress
40% off with code HURRY
08
Long Sleeve Belted Sweater Dress
09
Oversize Cocoon Sweater Dress
10
Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
11
Printed Long-Sleeve Bodycon Sweater Dress
12
Tailored Ribbed Dress
13
Sandy Button-Up Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress
14
Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
15
12244189-1-bluemix
16
High Neck Sweater Dress
17
Plus cable knit sweater dress in gray