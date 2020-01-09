Keep It Cute & Warm With These Chic Sweater Dresses
When the wind is howling outside and the windchill makes you feel like your fingers may indeed fall off, the last thing you’re thinking about is your outfit.

All that really matters is covering every square inch of your body and protecting as much as you can from that hawk.

We’re here to offer up a win-win solution — sweater dresses. With a long pair of boots, a good sweater dress can keep you looking right while also making sure you don’t freeze.

From super chunky options to super svelte, we’re rounding up some gorgeous sweaters dresses that’ll keep you on your game this season.

Long Sleeve Casual V-Neck Sweater Midi Dress
Walmart
available at Walmart $20.99 Shop Now
Puff Sleeve Dress
Shopbop
available at Shopbop $98 Shop Now
Colorblock Sweater Dress
Shopbop
available at Shopbop $54 Shop Now
Knit Long Dress
Mango
available at Mango $29.99 Shop Now
Ribbed Jersey Dress
Mango
available at Mango $49.99 Shop Now
Jax Metallic Thread Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
available at Nordstrom $138 Shop Now
Flounce Hem Sweatshirt Dress
40% off with code HURRY
Eloquii
available at Eloquii $99 Shop Now
Long Sleeve Belted Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
available at Nordstrom $105 Shop Now
Oversize Cocoon Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
available at Nordstrom $75 Shop Now
Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
available at Nordstrom $75 Shop Now
Printed Long-Sleeve Bodycon Sweater Dress
Macy's
available at Macy's $89 Shop Now
Tailored Ribbed Dress
Mango
available at Mango $17.99 Shop Now
Sandy Button-Up Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
available at Nordstrom $129 Shop Now
Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
available at Nordstrom $59 Shop Now
High Neck Sweater Dress
ASOS
available at ASOS $72 Shop Now
Plus cable knit sweater dress in gray
ASOS
available at ASOS $56 Shop Now
