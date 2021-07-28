13 Summer Hats That Are Equal Parts Stylish And Practical

Getty Images/Jasmin Merdan

When it comes to protecting our skin, in addition to sunscreen, wearing a hat can help safeguard us from harmful UV rays that cause hyperpigmentation, dark spots, and cancer. As if that’s not enough, hats are also a great accessory to add to your summer wardrobe!

From stylish straw hats to fabulous fascinators, the perfect hat is just waiting for you to wear—no matter the occasion. Whether you are lounging by the pool or heading to a wedding, we discovered a few hats that are sure to turn heads. Below, see the hats everyone needs in their summer wardrobe.

A Fedora

Fedoras are just what you need to add class and sophistication to your next outing. Whether you like to prefer to keep things simplistic with nude colors or standout with bright hues, we’ve got you covered.

A Big And Bold Beach Hat

Why not make a statement when lounging poolside or relaxing on the beach. We suggest trying bright colors like yellow and Fuschia for a swimsuit accessory that commands attention. And you know the saying… bigger is better!

A Daring Panama Hat

Hats with unique decor are a must! We suggest getting the conversation going with a Panama hat, also known as the Montecristi Hat that is made with 100% toquilla straw.

A Fascinating Fascinator

When attending a formal affair, fascinators are a must! We love these delicate yet firm hats that will easily ensure you’ll be picture-perfect.

A Stylish Straw Hat

Whether you are chilling on the beach or sipping mimosas by the pool, straw hats are winners. And with so many options to choose from, how can you lose?

A Bucket Hat

Bucket hats are everyday accessories that will never go out of style! Don’t believe us? Just ask Rihanna!

A Boldly Patterned Hat

Bold and unique patterns are just what you need to make an eye-catching statement. We personally adore this Africa-print sunhat!