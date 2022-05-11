10 Summer Hats To Top Off Any Outfit

The only better than swapping out your fall and winter go-to’s for your favorite sundresses and summer shorts, is accessorizing them. It goes without saying that the sunglasses that have been sitting at the back of your closet shelves will finally be making their way out to play, and you’ve probably gotten your hands on a good number of summer handbags for the season as well. The accessory you might be for getting, but should definitely be on your list? Hats. Trendy summer hats can take an outfits from 0 to 100 in the blink of an eye, and there’s no accessory that transforms an outfit the way they do.
Keeping in with craft theme overflowing from last summer, this year’s best summer hats come with intricate knit details (think crochet florals and strips), and ample color (consider this your key dopamine dressing accessory). More of a traditional girl? You’ll find more straw and raffia hat options than you can ever need, as well — all updated with trendy and modern silhouettes, of course. Whether you’re headed to the pool, packing for a vacation, or on the hunt for something to spruce up your jeans and t-shirt on a lazy day, the summer hats ahead are the kind of pieces you’ll find yourself reaching for habitually all season long.
01
Sydbecs Solid Color Bucket Hat
A white hat such as this Sydbecs number is essential for throwing on on a casual day.
02
Dechisy Oversized Beach Straw Hat
There simply is no beach outfit without this hat.
03
Zara Hat With Band
Boho-chic personified. All this hat needs is a crochet maxi dress and layers of your best beaded jewels.
04
Frankies Bikinis Jax Checkered Bucket Hat
Between the stand-out checkered print and its soft, lavender hue, this bucket hat could be found on any given fashion girl’s shopping list.
05
Jacquemus ‘Le Bob Artichaut’ Hat
Jacquemus understands summer fashion like no other, and carefree hats have become a signature part of the brand’s offering. This will make your white-button downs and jeans look more exciting than you ever could have thought.
06
Madewell Packable Braided Straw Hat
If there were ever a hat made for pairing with sundresses, it’s this one.
07
SAME Sun Hat
Just as you can count on SAME to churn out some of the freshest swimwear you’ve seen, such is true with the brand’s accessories. Throw on a neutral toned pants set (with a linen material, you’ll be sure to nail that ultimate summery vibe), and let this animal printed hat do the work.
08
Lack Of Color Wave Bucket
What’s more fun-loving than pastel hues and sunshine motifs? Pair this back to an all denim ensemble and sneakers for an effortless outfit you can enjoy the weather in.
09
Levi’s Terry Bucket Hat With Poster Logo
Terry cloth has become one of the trendiest fabrics of the season, taking over ready-to-wear, swimwear and accessories alike. Imagine yourself by the pool, a refreshing beverage in hand, and this bright-hued hat just seals the deal (and the look).
10
Adela Boutique Foldable Wide Brim Colorful Crochet Straw Hat
Complete with multicolor stripes, this straw hat is bound to be the statement of the summer. Plus, its flexible, foldable material makes for easy packing to bring along on all your trips for the season.
