Halima Aden is just what the modeling industry needed. She has been the first of many while unapologetically sporting her hijab every step of the way.

Aden’s dedication to her religion and culture is a source of inspiration. In the short amount of time, she has stepped into supermodel stardom, while adhering to the etiquette of her community. This is ultimately why ESSENCE chose the model to debut the first cover of 2020.

As we celebrate 50 years of ESSENCE magazine this year, Aden became the first woman in a hijab to grace the cover. This is nothing new for Aden as she became the first to model in a hijab on Sports Illustrated last year and has been the first of many, many campaigns.

To celebrate our January/February cover, we are rounding up a few of Halima Aden’s best looks.

