And we’re back! Once again, we’re rounding up the most stylish items from the latest fashion releases, and let us warn you: this list is bound to cause you to shop, or at least add some items to your wishlist – so, please be responsible.
Over the past two weeks, brands have released an abundance of newness including swimwear, sunglasses, spring/summer collections, jewelry and capsules from dope collaborations. One of our most recent favorite collaborations is Paul Smith and Priya Ahluwalia’s joint collection – it’s a seamless blend of both of their design aesthetics, and it’s full of vibrant colors and eye-catching graphics perfect for the season transition.
On a newsy tip, Telfar’s Bag Security Program has returned and this time around, the beloved NYC-based label has listed over 30 colors of their iconic shopping bags – in all sizes – on their website for preorder. Customers will have the opportunity to place a preorder until April 18th, and orders will begin to ship starting July 15th. Additionally, Bernard James is celebrating spring by releasing a new limited edition iteration of the brand’s Flora collection.
This week’s curated roundup includes a little bit of everything, from jewelry and sunglasses to bags and stylish tops – check them out.
01
Who Decides War x DITA Sunglasses
DITA Eyewear teamed up with Who Decides War, helmed by Ev Bravado and Téla D’Amore, to bring a fresh twist to the iconic eyewear brand – here’s one of the four very stylish shades from the collection.
Brighten your business casual wardrobe up this spring with this Italian satin blazer, which is also available in a vibrant red – the contemporary construction features a double-breasted design, slightly boxy shoulders and an oversized fit.
Simon Miller recently collaborated with fashion brand Melissa to create an exclusive footwear collection, which includes these stylish clogs that are bound to be one of the hot items you will see throughout the spring and summer.
NYC-based brand, Marshall Columbia is clearly committed to ensuring fashion remains fun. This royal blue plush purse is one of the two innovative bag styles featured on the brand’s site – it’s hand-beaded with Indian glass beads and strapped with yellow rope.
Newly launched fashion brand, le PÉRE, is an emerging menswear brand that partners with creatives to re-contextualize their work through its clothing and brand storytelling. This oversized button down is apart of the brand’s first drop.
From the second edition of Bernard James’ Flora collection, which is inspired by the Brooklyn Botanic Garden – this ring is designed with a sterling silver lily, petunia, sunflower, daisy, rose and rose gold accents.