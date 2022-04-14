Courtesy of Brand

And we’re back! Once again, we’re rounding up the most stylish items from the latest fashion releases, and let us warn you: this list is bound to cause you to shop, or at least add some items to your wishlist – so, please be responsible.

Over the past two weeks, brands have released an abundance of newness including swimwear, sunglasses, spring/summer collections, jewelry and capsules from dope collaborations. One of our most recent favorite collaborations is Paul Smith and Priya Ahluwalia’s joint collection – it’s a seamless blend of both of their design aesthetics, and it’s full of vibrant colors and eye-catching graphics perfect for the season transition.

On a newsy tip, Telfar’s Bag Security Program has returned and this time around, the beloved NYC-based label has listed over 30 colors of their iconic shopping bags – in all sizes – on their website for preorder. Customers will have the opportunity to place a preorder until April 18th, and orders will begin to ship starting July 15th. Additionally, Bernard James is celebrating spring by releasing a new limited edition iteration of the brand’s Flora collection.

This week’s curated roundup includes a little bit of everything, from jewelry and sunglasses to bags and stylish tops – check them out.