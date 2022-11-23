Best Graphic Sweaters For Winter

Sometimes sweaters can get a little boring once the weather starts to make it necessary to bundle up, but they don’t have to be. Emerging designers and brands alike are making sweaters and cardigans that people won’t want to take off. Being warm and comfy, and stylish is the goal this winter. Not everyone wants to wear black or beige all of winter (it already gets dark earlier in the day.)
Graphic sweaters have the same styling range as graphic tees; there are so many ways you can style them. If you’ve been looking for some things to add to your winter wardrobe, we’ve compiled our top picks that might make it into the checkout.
01
OL New York — CrZy Cardi
OL New York is usually known for their gorgeous embroidered hats, but they also have great knits. This cardigan embodies the seasons changing with its fall-like colors.
OL New York
02
Urban Renewal Vintage Abstract Print Sweater
If you or your parents grew up with Coogi, then you’ll recognize this knitting pattern. This one from Urban Outfitters is environment friendly from their curated vintage sourcing Urban Renewal.
UO
03
Ralph Lauren — Polo Bear Cotton Sweater
The Ralph Lauren bear is probably one of the most prominent brand motifs out there. This sweater brings back nostalgia while remaining current. If you’re not ready to release dark tones for winter, then you should add this one to your cart.
Another gradient knit for those of you who like a tighter-fitting sweater. This Levi’s one isn’t as heavy, so you can layer as much as you want as it gets colder, and building an outfit around this sweater can be easier with that layering factor.
06
STOLEN GIRLFRIENDS CLUB — Red Altered State Cardigan
If you’re wanting that “stole from my boyfriend’s sweater” type beat, this is the sweater for you. It’s taking graphic sweaters to a new level by including color gradience into the knit. This one on SSENSE is technically in the menswear section, but we all know clothing has no gender.
SSENSE
07
Telfar—Cable Knit Sweater
Telfar has just restocked their cable knits in cream and black, and the quality is amazing. The thick knit would look perfect with a denim skirt and boots. Telfar always delivers, whether it’s bags, clothing, or accessories.