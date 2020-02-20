15 Of Rihanna’s Best Fashion Moments From The Past Year

Today is a celebration because the Barbados born entertainer Rihanna turns 32. The singer, entrepreneur, and beauty mogul has made a pretty hefty stint in the industry as she continues to break barriers. From her multiple businesses to her catalog of music, there is nothing this bad gyal can’t do. But, arguably what most loathe over RiRi for is her sense of style. She is fashion. With her groundbreaking, LVMH backed brand Fenty while including own personal style, the singer continues to curate her own trends and has an indescribable fashion aesthetic.

To celebrate another run around the sun, ESSENCE rounded up the best moments from Rihanna over the past year. The star has hit red carpets, her own branded events, and in true Rihanna fashion a few sports outings.

Check out these fashion moments below.