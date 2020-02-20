15 Of Rihanna’s Best Fashion Moments From The Past Year

Today is a celebration because the Barbados born entertainer Rihanna turns 32. The singer, entrepreneur, and beauty mogul has made a pretty hefty stint in the industry as she continues to break barriers. From her multiple businesses to her catalog of music, there is nothing this bad gyal can’t do. But, arguably what most loathe over RiRi for is her sense of style. She is fashion. With her groundbreaking, LVMH backed brand Fenty while including own personal style, the singer continues to curate her own trends and has an indescribable fashion aesthetic.
To celebrate another run around the sun, ESSENCE rounded up the best moments from Rihanna over the past year. The star has hit red carpets, her own branded events, and in true Rihanna fashion a few sports outings.
Check out these fashion moments below.
01
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 07: Rihanna seen out working in Manhattan on February 7, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
02
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Rihanna attends the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/WireImage)
03
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Rihanna attends the 2018 Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
04
BROOKLYN, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Rihanna attends Fenty Beauty's 1-year anniversary at Sephora inside JCPenney on September 14, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty)
05
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 03: Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event on October 3, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
06
Barbados' singer Rihanna poses during a promotionnal event of her brand Fenty in Paris on May 22, 2019. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)
07
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 18: Rihanna seen out and about in Manhattan on June 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
08
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Rihanna speaks onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for BET)
09
CIPRIANI WALL STREET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2019/09/12: Rihanna attends 5th Annual Diamond Ball benefiting the Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
10
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Rihanna attends the Amazon Original Savage x Fenty Show after party at Spring Place on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty)
11
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 17: Rihanna attends an event for 'FENTY BEAUTY' artistry beauty talk with Rihanna at Lotte World Tower on September 17, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)
12
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 11: Rihanna seen on the streets of Manhattan on October 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
13
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 19: Rihanna is seen walking in Itaewon down town on September 19, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/GC Images)
14
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 13: Rihanna arrives to the PlayStation Theater in Times Square on October 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
15
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: Rihanna arrives at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)