The Best Fashion Moments From The 2020 Sundance Festival

Happening right now in Park City, Utah is the annual Sundance Film Festival. This notable week recognizes some of the best independent films that are hoping to snag the big screen this year.

Every Sundance brings a load of celebrities, which undoubtedly adds a fun layer of fashion in the slopes. Considering temperatures are freezing upstate, this adds a unique challenge to a gang of actors who are usually spending their time in sunny LA. From premieres to parties, Sundance is a whirlwind of film happenings across the week and the fashion is just an extra goodie we get to indulge in. Actresses like Tessa Thompson to Zazie Beetz to Kerry Washington are only a few of our favs enjoying Utah this week.

Check out our favorite looks from the Sundance Film Festival below.

01 Kelly Rowland PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 23: Kelly Rowland attends the "Bad Hair" premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray on January 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) 02 Jahi Di'Allo Winston PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 27: Actor Jahi Di'Allo Winston attends the "BET Twenties" produced by Lena Waithe Screening during the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020 at Park City Live in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) 03 Jaden Smith PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 27: Actor / Rapper Jaden Smith attends the "BET Twenties" produced by Lena Waithe Screening during the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020 at Park City Live in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) 04 Gia Peppers PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 27: Journalist / TV Personality Gia Peppers attends the "BET Twenties" produced by Lena Waithe Screening during the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020 at Park City Live in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) 05 Lena Waithe PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 27: Producer / Screenwriter Lena Waithe attends the "BET Twenties" produced by Lena Waithe Screening during the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020 at Park City Live in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET) 06 Wunmi Mosaku PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 27: Wunmi Mosaku attends 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "His House" Premiere at Library Center Theater on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images) 07 Elijah Long PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 27: Elijah Long attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Tesla" Premiere at Library Center Theater on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) 08 Donielle Tremaine Hansley PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 27: Donielle Tremaine Hansley of "Charm CIty Kings" attends 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Charm City Kings" Premiere at The Ray on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) 09 Kairo Courts PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 27: Kairo Courts of "Charm City Kings" attends 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Charm City Kings" Premiere at The Ray on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) 10 Winston Duke PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 27: Winston Duke attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Nine Days" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) 11 Fernando Rodriguez PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 27: Fernando Rodriguez attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Nine Days" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images) 12 Novi Brown PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 27: Novi Brown stops by the IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 4 on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb) 13 Zazie Beetz PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 27: Zazie Beetz attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Nine Days" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images) 14 Da'Vine Joy Randolph PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 27: Da'Vine Joy Randolph attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "The Last Shift" Premiere at The Marc Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images) 15 Shane Paul McGhie PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 27: Shane Paul McGhie attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "The Last Shift" Premiere at The Marc Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images) 16 Tessa Thompson PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 27: Tessa Thompson attends the after party for "Sylvie's Love" at Acura Festival Village on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Acura) 17 Kerry Washington PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 27: Kerry Washington attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Sylvie's Love" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images) 18 Tessa Thompson PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 27: Tessa Thompson of "Sylvie's Love" attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "Sylvie's Love" Premiere at Eccles Center Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images) 19 Issa Rae PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 25: Actress/producer Issa Rae arrives at "A Lowkey Conversation With Issa Rae and Prentice Penny" Moderated by Bevy Smith the Sundance Film Festival on January 25, 2020 at The Blackhouse in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for The Blackhouse Foundation) 20 Kelly Rowland PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 24: Kelly Rowland stops by WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T during Sundance Film Festival 2020 on January 24, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT&T )

