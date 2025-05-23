The Best Fashion Moments From The 2025 Cannes Film Festival

Getty Images

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is more than a celebration of cinema. It’s a runway reborn. Against the glittering backdrop of the French Riviera, icons like Naomi Campbell in Dolce & Gabbana and Halle Berry in archival Chanel set the tone for an evening defined by prestige and unapologetic opulence. A$AP Rocky brought the edge in tailored Miu Miu, while Angela Bassett owned the moment in sculptural Burberry, reminding everyone that elegance and audacity can, and should coexist. Together, they turned the red carpet into a curated gallery of modern Black excellence, every detail is indeed a statement of legacy and evolution.

Unlike awards shows with tighter fashion codes, the Cannes red carpet is a playground for excess, risk, and reinvention. Especially for designers, it’s a rare opportunity to have their work linger during the festival’s multi-day rollouts. Cannes has long stood as one of the most iconic fashion stages in the world, a place where film and couture intertwine in high drama.

This year, that cinematic quality was brought to life by the likes of Rihanna, Zoë Saldaña, Taraji P. Henson, and more special guests whose fashion moments oozed with theatrics, and intention. Everywhere you look there’s a gorgeous custom with playful appliqué, to classic silhouettes such as Leomie Anderson’s Zuhair Murad gown, and Mitchell Akat’s leopard jumpsuit with an attached 3D head that added literal dimension to the artistry. The festival fashion felt like a masterclass in form, detail, and storytelling. Each look was a nod to individuality and an embrace of maximalism in its most refined form.

More than a night of fashion, the 2025 Cannes Film Festival felt like a visual love letter to the evolution of Black style. It honored the past through archival pieces, while forging ahead with Whether it’s honoring the past through archival pieces, or forging ahead with fresh tailoring, our faves were dressed to be remembered. And in true Cannes fashion, they made sure the world watched.

Viola Davis In Gucci

WireImage

Taraji P. Henson In Oscar de la Renta

Getty Images

Naomi Campbell In Dolce & Gabbana

Getty Images

Rihanna In Alaia & A$AP Rocky In Saint Laurent

Getty Images

Leomie Anderson In Georges Chakra

Getty Images

Halle Berry In Chanel

Getty Images

A$AP Rocky In Miu Miu

WireImage

Maria Borges In Zuhair Murad

Getty Images

Aja Naomi King In Miu Miu

Getty Images

Zoe Saldana In Saint Laurent

Getty Images

Angela Bassett In Burberry

FilmMagic

Mitchell Akat Maruko In Harvey Cenit

Getty Images

Aïssa Maïga In Vivienne Westwood