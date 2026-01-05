The Best Fashion Looks At The 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

To kick off the New Year, the 2026 Critics Choice Awards set the tone with major Black fashion moments. From sculptural silhouettes and dramatic trains to sharp tailoring and soft, romantic details, each look showed us depth, range, and the cultural fluency of Black style.

Red quickly emerged as the color of the night, with Ego Nwodim commanding attention in a thigh-slit crimson Carolina Herrera gown that brought drama and confidence to the carpet. Classic glamour also had its moment. Michael B. Jordan delivered timeless elegance in a sharp Louis Vuitton tuxedo—proving once again that effortless style never goes out of fashion.

Color continued to shine with Chase Infiniti, who brought bold energy in a sleeveless, draped bright-yellow two-piece, while Denée Benton stunned in a custom Bach Mai burgundy bralette and skirt set. Then, Jessica Williams opted for a dreamy white folkloric dress, standing out beautifully against the night’s darker tones. And of course, Teyana Taylor once again claimed best-dressed status in Saint Laurent, stepping into the new year in a feathered double-breasted jacket paired with over-the-knee boots.

Old-Hollywood elegance made its way down the carpet with Danielle Brooks, whose curve-hugging black gown gave major Breakfast at Tiffany’s energy. Meanwhile, Abott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, who arrived in a pale peach power suit, reminded us that style doesn’t clock out after school hours.

Here are the best fashion looks from the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.