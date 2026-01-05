HomeFashion

The Best Fashion Looks At The 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Quinta Brunson's pale peach power suit, Teyana Taylor's Saint Laurent cape, and many more.
By Larry Stansbury ·
To kick off the New Year, the 2026 Critics Choice Awards set the tone with major Black fashion moments. From sculptural silhouettes and dramatic trains to sharp tailoring and soft, romantic details, each look showed us depth, range, and the cultural fluency of Black style.

Red quickly emerged as the color of the night, with Ego Nwodim commanding attention in a thigh-slit crimson Carolina Herrera gown that brought drama and confidence to the carpet. Classic glamour also had its moment. Michael B. Jordan delivered timeless elegance in a sharp Louis Vuitton tuxedo—proving once again that effortless style never goes out of fashion.

Color continued to shine with Chase Infiniti, who brought bold energy in a sleeveless, draped bright-yellow two-piece, while Denée Benton stunned in a custom Bach Mai burgundy bralette and skirt set. Then, Jessica Williams opted for a dreamy white folkloric dress, standing out beautifully against the night’s darker tones. And of course, Teyana Taylor once again claimed best-dressed status in Saint Laurent, stepping into the new year in a feathered double-breasted jacket paired with over-the-knee boots.

Old-Hollywood elegance made its way down the carpet with Danielle Brooks, whose curve-hugging black gown gave major Breakfast at Tiffany’s energy. Meanwhile, Abott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, who arrived in a pale peach power suit, reminded us that style doesn’t clock out after school hours.

Here are the best fashion looks from the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

Teyana Taylor at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Chase Infiniti attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Michael B. Jordan attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Wunmi Mosaku attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Quinta Brunson attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Danielle Brooks attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Denée Benton at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Jessica Williams attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Ego Nwodim at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)
Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Evans at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Sterling K. Brown attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage)
Paul Tazewell at the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images)
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Frida Perez attends the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matei Horvath/Getty Images)