The Best Dressed Black Creatives During Quarantine This Week

With April’s showers making it easy to quarantine, May’s flowers just might make it hard to resist going outdoors. If you’re one to dress up each day despite the current pandemic nothing, including staying at home, will stop you from executing a look.

As we take advantage of this time to create the trailer to our summer movies, keep in mind that costume design is important. Tee’s, tanks and mini purses will likely turn into your go-to’s and you can always make your content pop with printed pants or a graphic dress. This season comes full of color. No matter what you wear or where you’ll go to get that perfect photo, continue to practice social distancing to keep your followers on their toes.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.