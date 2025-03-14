The Best Dressed Black Celebrities At Paris Fashion Week

Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week came and went swiftly. Many of the outfits that arrived were spot on for shows like Miu Miu, Chanel, and more. Celebrities kept things interesting this time around. One key moment included A$AP Rocky who showed up to the Miu Miu presentation in a debonair outfit. Separately, Doechii carved out her own lane at her first PFW. She stormed multiple shows and was unabashedly a style standout.

To Chanel, Naomi Campbell donned an elegant lilac ensemble by the house. Tyla arrived for the Chanel presentation in a tweed three-piece set in a gorgeous purple tone. Her cropped hair was perhaps the most compelling part of her outfit. At the same show, Raye stunned in a posh tweed dress in black. Next, Zoe Kravitz attended the Saint Laurent presentation in a silken grey dress with a camel tone fur coat. I personally loved this look.

Below check out the most stylish Black celebrities we spotted during PFW.

A$AP Rocky

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 11: ASAP Rocky attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d’Iena on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Demi Singleton

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Naomi Campbell At Chanel

Kiran Ridley / AFP

Tyla At Chanel

Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Raye At Chanel

Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Whitney Peak at Chanel

Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Doechii at Schiaparelli

Stephane Cardinale-Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Regina King at Schiaparelli

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Venus Williams at Lacoste

Venus Williams at the Lacoste Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 9, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD via Getty Images)

Tems

Seleen Saleh

Letitia Wright at Tom Ford

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for TOM FORD

Doja Cat at Schiaparelli