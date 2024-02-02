The Best Celebrity Looks Of The Week

Getty Images

Unexpected style moments are our absolute favorite. These instances pop up when you think that celebrities are just gallivanting or shopping in pieces that feel very them. But this week, things were a bit off-kilter in a good way. For instance, Ayo Edebiri who has been a red carpet darling as of late due to her knack for Loewe and even Louis Vuitton, hit Manhattan in a Bottega Veneta outfit that felt serendipitous.

We did not expect to see A$AP Rocky outside of his home in boots by Bottega Veneta that look like socks. But, February is off to a compelling start for the stylish rapper. He was previously a part of a campaign that shook the internet. This time around he’s generating conversation again in a different way. Donald Glover attended his Mr. & Mrs. Smith premiere in a tan suit that we’re obsessed with by Jerry Lorenzo.

Below you’ll find the best-dressed celebrity moments of the week including Ayo Edebiri, Halle Bailey, Lashana Lynch, and more.

Halle Bailey

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Halle Bailey attends the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Halle Bailey donned a glitzy Mach and Mach number to the 2024 Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective. The diamonds she wore appeared to have a light blue tone. Bailey has been resplendent recently and this outfit is a bit of a departure from the bold colors she’s been wearing recently.

Ayo Edebiri

For a casual stroll in the New York City streets, Ayo Edebiri is keeping the Bottega Veneta menswear trend alive but also energized. She popped out in a trench coat, a maroon leather tie, and a leather button-up all by the brand. Edebiri wore these pieces with light denim wash jeans, an Andiamo bag, and stacked loafers. The look which was topped off by a baseball cap was styled by Danielle Goldberg.

A$AP Rocky

Out in Los Angeles, A$AP Rocky was spotted wearing a laid-back look: a collarless cardigan in grey, a white and blue striped shirt, and light-wash denim. The most important part of his outfit was the $4,100 red Domenica Boots he wore by Bottega Veneta. They look like socks, but they are in fact footwear.

Donald Glover

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – JANUARY 31: Donald Glover attends the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” red carpet premiere at The Weylin on January 31, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios)

For the Brooklyn premiere of his new series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Donald Glover had a monochromatic moment. He is no novice when it comes to pulling off striking menswear pieces that fit him perfectly. At the debut he donned a Fear Of God suit in tan paired elegantly with a pair of closed-toe dark brown leather shoes. In recent years his style has evolved for the better and this look is proof that he and his stylist Ilaria Urbinati are a dynamic duo.

Lashana Lynch

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 30, 2024: Lashana Lynch attends the UK premiere of ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ at BFI IMAX Waterloo in London, United Kingdom on January 30, 2024. (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

At the Bob Marley: One Love United Kingdom debut, Lashana Lynch who stars as Rita Marley donned a Maison Rabih Kayrouz couture gown in an emerald green and gold hue. The silhouette was comprised of oversized sleeves that elegantly draped downwards. In total, this was a regal look that allowed Lynch to stick out from the other stars that attended this premiere.

Kingsley Ben-Adir

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 30: Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the UK Premiere of “Bob Marley: One Love” at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on January 30, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Will Kingsley Ben-Adir become a Gucci ambassador? Only time will tell. He attended the U.K. premiere of the One Love film in which he plays the titular character in a black Gucci suit that was nearly perfect. The white socks he wore with black leather loafers were a brilliant touch.