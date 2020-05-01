The Best Dressed Black Creatives During Quarantine This Week

Most of us have lost count of how many weeks we’ve spent quarantined because it’s our new normal. Instead of waiting for the days to past, our life has now been adapted to stay at home orders and lock down laws. If there is one thing that can make your day as normal as possible its your outfit aesthetic. Whether you’re more cozy or on the business casual side, dressing to your liking is one way to make your day a little bit more exciting.

This week, our favorite creatives on Instagram didn’t let this pandemic stop their content. While they might not be going anywhere, their outfits are giving going straight to our questionable Summer mood board.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.