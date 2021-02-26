The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
Photo: Instagram/@lewisdix
In the fashion cycle routine, spring is here. This week as Milan hosted a primarily digital fashion week, the industry is readying next fall but, on Instagram creatives are prepping for emerging weather that does not require pounds of layering.

Bright pops of colors and cozy selects took over the gram’ this week, peeling off the puffer coats and trench mockups that swamped our feed for the past few months. As breezier temps are coming to an end (hopefully), this is the perfect weather to mix and match seasonal selects – without any judgment.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.

01
@desirejag
02
@vintage_inspired
03
@londongirlinnyc
04
@highlowluxxe
05
@eddyelize
06
@ashleen.suhaila
07
@label_king
08
@daysulan
09
@dinakardashian_
10
@coleyoley_
11
@_ara_anne
12
@solaeclipse
13
@kimeebrown
14
@fredriquewills
15
@lewisdix
16
@wave.beast.prod
Photo: Instagram/@wave.beast.prod
