Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

This week was all about color, patterns Telfar, of course, for these Insta-Creatives. From lime green and baby blue hues to dark and emotive browns and olive’s, there’s a beautiful transition from vacation looks to a sneak peak of fall favorites. White is also a big trend this week, as it allowed accent colors to pop while illuminating the essence of each melanin glow.

With summer preparing to sunset soon, it’s safe to dust off and sport those boots that match with any outfit and begin to stock up on F/W ’20 fashion.

Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.