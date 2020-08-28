Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

This week was all about color, patterns Telfar, of course, for these Insta-Creatives. From lime green and baby blue hues to dark and emotive browns and olive’s, there’s a beautiful transition from vacation looks to a sneak peak of fall favorites. White is also a big trend this week, as it allowed accent colors to pop while illuminating the essence of each melanin glow.
With summer preparing to sunset soon, it’s safe to dust off and sport those boots that match with any outfit and begin to stock up on F/W ’20 fashion.
Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.
01
@aazhia
02
@its__rag
03
@im.arial
04
@styleby.ms
05
@don.oc
06
@faithharperr
07
@lovechrys
08
@bbgrla
09
@jennjadore
10
@ziggymackjohnson
11
@luvlondynnk
12
@imlouisechantal
13
@aerialyazmine
14
@thellicellis
15
@_teesweets
16
@closet.six
17
@_thisisclaire
18
@azairerobertson
19
@rahquisebowen
20
@r.m.best
21
@lunathesnob
22
@r1llyr1l
23
@jjoshallenn
24
@sweetmutuals
25
@naesantana_
26
@hallecherry
27
@tobi_ojora
28
@lorie__k
29
@mianyele
30
@anisa.dash