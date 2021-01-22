The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week
Photo: Instagram/ @_tdionne
By Nandi Howard and Danielle Wright ·

We are deep in the throes of the winter solstice, but that doesn’t stop creatives from putting their best outfit forward. As the first month of the new year comes to an end, 2021 started out the only way these style mavens know how to – in a look.

Although the worries of the pandemic are still relevant, we’ve seen some of our favorite fashion IG pages maneuvering around, traveling and maintaining their socially distant protocols. We’ve even caught the mandatory mask stipulations work in favor displaying a more mysterious look that pays homage to street style fashion in Asia.

This week we caught creatives bundled up in puffer jackets, experimenting with eclectic prints, and going completely monochromatic. Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.

01
@kittycash
02
@andreavalle
03
@byseanbrown
04
@itsjustnura
05
@elflacoguapo
06
@itsydneyc
07
@faithful_chuka
08
@ashh.ok
09
@linghussle
10
@simplicityxstyle
11
@rahquisebowen
12
@wzuup_
13
@anifam
14
@ezekieluriah
15
@ramathasesay
16
@syra.mariah
17
@xo.bobbicheri
18
@steelojeem
19
@mara_mac
20
@_tdionne
