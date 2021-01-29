The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

There’s arguably no better time to have fun with fashion than now. The season calls for all sorts of layers and fun mash ups, which is ultimately all a creator could ask for.
While temperatures in some areas are reaching more than most would consider durable, that’s doesn’t mean a few hardy selects cant keep you warm. This week, our favorite fashion pages aren’t taking winter lightly, brighting up our timeline with chic steals including beanies, trench coats, and Pima cotton finds.
Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.
01
@yannick_konan
02
@state.of.dallas
03
@detoblack
04
@khuludd_
05
@aurum.amare
06
@brianaking
07
@a.ngelxx
08
@ysl.rohan
09
@ishateria
10
@jennifermcking_
11
@laurenicolechin
12
@brooklynsrevival
13
@jayah.a
14
@ladeeky
15
@memejoneses
16
@dmitchhhhh
17
@macimadeit
18
@thebrianna.k
19
@uniquely_vintage97
20
@_brittnimorrison