The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

There’s nothing like layering for the winter but, depending on where you’re located, temperatures can be relatively mild this time of year. While the East Coast was dealing with an on-going snow storm that initiated last week, many creatives are bundling up this month, praying that March brings warmer temperatures.
This week we caught some of our favorite Instagram pages sticking to their usual winter wardrobe essentials proving that there can be synergy in staying warm while serving a look. Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.
01
@__sadja__
02
@amndadm
03
@asiairving
04
@elchoupa_og
05
@fits_by_rag
06
@fuckyeahjvonte
07
@heyitsanika
08
@iamshaniaeaglin
09
@jamieaalexis
10
@jayjaigotstyle
11
@jeromeparkerr
12
@linaose
13
@monetianna
14
@naomielizee
15
@no_feelings
16
@quayills
17
@thecleopatralee
18
@thehannahsterling
19
@kerbito