The Best Dressed Black Creatives On Instagram This Week

There’s nothing like layering for the winter but, depending on where you’re located, temperatures can be relatively mild this time of year. While the East Coast was dealing with an on-going snow storm that initiated last week, many creatives are bundling up this month, praying that March brings warmer temperatures.

This week we caught some of our favorite Instagram pages sticking to their usual winter wardrobe essentials proving that there can be synergy in staying warm while serving a look. Let’s be honest, Instagram can serve as the best place to find your next outfit. There is nothing wrong with grabbing a little inspiration from the Internet and these creatives brought the best style this week.